Texas' Unusually-Named City Is The 'Oasis Of The High Plains' And A Perfect Day-Trip From Amarillo

Just a day-trip from Amarillo (home to Cadillac Ranch, one of the best Route 66 road trip attractions) into the eastern Panhandle lies a little town with an unexpected name: Canadian, Texas. While you may think it must be home to a Texan hockey team or carry a storied history of immigrants from our northern neighbor, it's actually just named after the Canadian River, which starts in Colorado, and travels down through New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, and Oklahoma. Also known locally as the "Oasis of the High Plains," Canadian lies nestled in the Canadian River Valley — and unlike the broader Panhandle's flat plains, the area is filled with hills, mesas, and trees.

Just about 100 miles from Amarillo, the town was established as Hemphill's county seat in 1887, with the introduction of a railway from the Southern Kansas Railway Company. It soon became known as a rodeo town when the first rodeo in Texas was held on its main street the following year. Prior to its settlement, the region was long roamed by Native American tribes such as the Comanche, Kiowa, and Apache who hunted buffalo.

At just under a two-hour drive northeast, Canadian is a perfect day trip from Amarillo. It's easy to get to but far enough that you transition from the vast, open Llano Estacado to a cowboy town with tree-fringed riverbanks, shady paths, and deep cultural and historic roots. Visiting Canadian is less about big attractions and more about experiencing a distinct piece of the High Plains with charming small-town vibes, ranching culture, unique fall foliage for Texas, and interesting historical attractions.