Nestled Within California's 'Gateway To Yosemite' Is A Serene Park Brimming With Art And Creativity
The town of Mariposa in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada is known as the "Gateway to Yosemite," located just over 30 miles from the national park via Highway 140. The former gold rush town's fascinating history is reflected in its architecture, with several of the buildings dating back to the 1850s, including the county courthouse. As well as its storied heritage, the town is well-known for its local crafts and art galleries.
Art and culture take center stage at the Mariposa County Arts Park, located right in the center of the historic downtown. This charming green space is meticulously maintained, with views of the town framed by rolling hills and dense woodland in the distance. The Mariposa Creek runs through the park, and several large trees provide much-needed shade during the summer months.
The park contains a series of installations and sculptures crafted by local artists. This includes the Mariposa 9-11 Memorial, created by local welder and fire captain, Dennis Buck. Buck created the sculpture from four twisted beams of metal that came from the World Trade Center to honor the victims of the tragedy. Part of the artwork was also made with Mariposite, a mineral found in the local area.
Events at Mariposa County Arts Park
Every summer, Mariposa County Arts Council hosts a concert series at the park called "Music on the Green." The free concerts, which are sponsored by local businesses, take place every Friday and Saturday from June to August. The musical program begins at 7:00 p.m. and features a variety of musicians from the Sierra Nevada, San Francisco Bay Area, and beyond.
Genres vary from bluegrass and jazz to reggae and country music. In 2025, some of the local acts included the Yosemite Jazz Band and JNX, a metal band from Mariposa. The park has a dedicated stage area, and visitors can bring their own camping chairs and picnic blankets to watch the shows. Original artwork for the concert series is created by young artists living in Mariposa County in a further effort to support the local community.
When you've had your fill of arts and culture, Yosemite is right at your doorstep. The park is home to the 4,700-foot tall rock formation Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. You will also find some lesser known gems, like the 2.2-mile Taft Point hike, which is accessible for only part of the year and offers incredible views of Yosemite Falls and El Capitan.