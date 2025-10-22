The 2nd Friendliest Place In America To Drive Is A Vibrant North Carolina City
Greensboro, North Carolina's vibrant city with plenty of charming communities, isn't just easy on the eyes; it's also easy on drivers. Ranked the second-best city in America to drive by WalletHub, Greensboro has earned a reputation for its easy-to-navigate streets, accessible parking, and balanced traffic that makes getting around a breeze most of the time. Nestled in the state's Piedmont region, Greensboro is between the Atlantic Coast and the Blue Ridge Mountains, which offer an incredible summer road trip through North Carolina.
WalletHub came to this conclusion after comparing the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., using 30 factors of "driver-friendliness," such as gas prices, traffic per driver, and the number of repair shops drivers can access. Overall, Greensboro scored a 64.26, with particularly high marks for driver safety (the highest score from Corpus Cristi, Texas, at a 66.81). Another factor WalletHub cited was the city's affordability, as it costs less to own and operate a vehicle here compared to other bustling urban areas.
The city's wide boulevards and smartly timed lights keep things flowing, with residents only spending nine hours a year in traffic congestion on average, according to the ranking. The city also has a solid road maintenance operation — so drivers don't have to worry as much about bumpy drives or potholes leaving their vehicle stranded on the side of the road. But what really sets Greensboro apart is what you find off the roads. Once you park, downtown opens into a lively mix of art galleries, indie shops, and open-air patios worth some exploration.
Hit the road in Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro was built with room to breathe on the road. Even at rush hour, congestion is mild compared with similarly sized metro areas. Visitors will also find plenty of downtown parking garages that are inexpensive, and once you've parked, most attractions sit within walking distance. While the areas outside of downtown aren't considered super walkable, the friendly-driver rating offers peace of mind to visitors who may want to rent a car to explore more neighborhoods. Not to mention, WalletHub notes that Greensboro scored high on the number of insured drivers and auto repair shops, making it easier to avoid car rental hassles on your vacation without sticking to public transit.
Beyond its driver-friendly layout, Greensboro shines through its blend of old and new. Once a textile powerhouse, the city has reinvented itself as a hub of culture and innovation. The Greensboro Science Center blends aquarium, zoo, and museum into a one-stop attraction. The International Civil Rights Center and Museum, housed in the original Woolworth's where the 1960 sit-ins began, tells one of America's most powerful stories of progress. Food and outdoor lovers gravitate toward the Downtown Greenway, a 4-mile urban trail that links local breweries, food halls, and parks, while the annual North Carolina Folk Festival fills the streets with music and dancing in September.
At the Greensboro Cultural Center, visitors can explore rotating exhibits and performances, while nearby LeBauer Park brings crowds together for concerts, community events, and yoga on the lawn. It's a city where you can zip between historic landmarks, grab lunch at a farm-to-table cafe, and catch a show at the Tanger Center — all without battling traffic or circling for parking.