The 2nd Friendliest Place In America To Drive Is A Vibrant North Carolina City

Greensboro, North Carolina's vibrant city with plenty of charming communities, isn't just easy on the eyes; it's also easy on drivers. Ranked the second-best city in America to drive by WalletHub, Greensboro has earned a reputation for its easy-to-navigate streets, accessible parking, and balanced traffic that makes getting around a breeze most of the time. Nestled in the state's Piedmont region, Greensboro is between the Atlantic Coast and the Blue Ridge Mountains, which offer an incredible summer road trip through North Carolina.

WalletHub came to this conclusion after comparing the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., using 30 factors of "driver-friendliness," such as gas prices, traffic per driver, and the number of repair shops drivers can access. Overall, Greensboro scored a 64.26, with particularly high marks for driver safety (the highest score from Corpus Cristi, Texas, at a 66.81). Another factor WalletHub cited was the city's affordability, as it costs less to own and operate a vehicle here compared to other bustling urban areas.

The city's wide boulevards and smartly timed lights keep things flowing, with residents only spending nine hours a year in traffic congestion on average, according to the ranking. The city also has a solid road maintenance operation — so drivers don't have to worry as much about bumpy drives or potholes leaving their vehicle stranded on the side of the road. But what really sets Greensboro apart is what you find off the roads. Once you park, downtown opens into a lively mix of art galleries, indie shops, and open-air patios worth some exploration.