This Modest Arizona Park Has A Surprisingly Rich Wetland Ecosystem With Some Of The State's Top Birdwatching
The beauty of Arizona lies in the sheer number of unique outdoor experiences you can have in its varied landscapes. Want to hike through gorgeous Sonoran Desert landscapes? Check, you can do this in Arizona. Or perhaps visiting an archaeological site hidden near a petrified forest is more your thing. Double check. Another natural gem worth mentioning is Dankworth Pond State Park, which offers a beautiful nature escape near water. And for a state known for its dry lands, the park's lush wetland ecosystem is one welcome surprise.
Dankworth Pond State Park is tucked into the state's southeastern corner, 8 miles south of Safford. It features a tranquil 15-acre lake as its centerpiece, which attracts an array of classic Arizona wildlife. The rich wetlands surrounding the pond are a wonderful paradise for waterfowl such as northern shovelers, ruddy ducks, and ring-necked ducks. Over 90 species of birds have been spotted here in 2025 alone. This may be a small park, but its birding opportunities are nothing to sneeze at, approaching those at some of the top birding spots in Arizona.
Relax and bird to your heart's content at Dankworth Pond State Park
Dankworth Pond State Park is open year-round from early morning until 8 p.m. It's for day use only, but has plenty of amenities, such as a visitor center, picnic tables, BBQ grills, restrooms, and drinking water. The pond's quiet ripples and cerulean blue surface paint an unbelievably peaceful scene for guests, who also appreciate the clean facilities and well-staffed grounds. While Roper Lake State Park is just up the road and may be more popular, Dankworth Pond is where you want to be for a secluded feel and tons of bird sightings, both migratory and resident.
While not bursting with as many bird species as Arizona's mountain-framed "hummingbird capital," birds at Dankworth Pond are certainly interesting to look at. Some binocular-worthy sightings have included tree swallows, verdins, black phoebes, and Anna's hummingbirds. Herons and egrets are there, along with quirky-looking birds like Gambel's quail and curve-billed thrashers. Typically, Gambel's quail scamper around at ground level near dense thickets, and curve-billed thrashers like to tweet at the tops of bushes. The pond's scene brightens with colorful birds such as orange-crowned warblers and western kingbirds, which are partly lemon yellow and often perch on tall trees. If you're planning a day of birding, fall and spring would be best temperature-wise, as that's when the baking-hot summer temperatures cool down.
In addition, keep your eyes peeled for javelina, mule deer, and gray foxes. It also wouldn't be uncommon to see bobcats, raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, and coyotes around these parts. For a glimpse into the park's human past, hit the trails around the pond to see a replica of a Mogollon Indian dwelling and to visit the Dankworth Village Heritage Education Site. Here, you can learn more about the Paleo-era and later tribes who lived in the area and see the tools they used for hunting and farming.
Dankworth Pond State Park's fishing and hiking opportunities
Anglers have described fish at Dankworth Pond State Park as beast-like in proportion. It's likely that the guilty party was largemouth bass, as they feed well on the rainbow trout in the small lake, which are stocked here from October through March. You can also catch panfish, which get their name from their convenient size, perfect for a pan.
Exploring the trails is a great way to experience the park's riparian and more arid terrain. The Dankworth Pond Trail is an easy 1.4-mile loop trail that takes about 30 minutes. You can do some more birding as you circle the pond and then venture into the drier areas of the park. The trail connects to the family-friendly Dos Arroyos Trail, a 1.75-mile trail that takes you to the educational village heritage site. The path is flat and easy and lined with thick foliage, which provides some shade.
If you arrive at the park alone in your vehicle, it's a $10 fee and $20 if you have two to four people. Bicycle riders just have to pay $5. The fee is also valid for Roper Lake State Park, if you plan to venture there as well. Dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash. If you want to fish, keep in mind that you cannot use minnows as bait.