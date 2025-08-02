Sandwiched Between Phoenix And Petrified Forest Is Arizona's Desert Archaeological Site Hidden In The Mountains

There's something magical about Arizona's desert attractions. Untouched ancient landscapes like the iconic red rock valleys feel timeless and are unmatched in their beauty. To stand at the edge of the Grand Canyon is to stare into a chasm tens of millions of years old. Basking in the ethereal streams of light at the slots of Antelope Canyon, an adventure park in the Navajo Nation, is to be touched by nature's history itself.

Tonto National Monument transports you into Arizona's populated past, where 700-year-old ruins built by the Salado people perch in the mountains of the Sonoran Desert. A less than two-hour car journey gets you there from Phoenix; first drive north in the direction of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park on Route 87, and then turn south on Route 188 past Theodore Roosevelt Lake. The Petrified Forest National Park lies on the other side of the archaeological site to the northeast, just over three hours away.

Once arriving, the journey continues with a guided hike that takes you past flowering scrubland and giant saguaro cacti. Expert guides let you in on secrets of the Salado people who thrived there, and inform you about the impressive wood and adobe structures that somehow still stand today. As you look over the cliff's edge from the dwellings, the Sonoran Desert stretches like a surreal Salvador Dalí landscape, and the Theodore Roosevelt River cuts across the arid expanse and shimmers in the distance.