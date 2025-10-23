Oklahoma's Luxe RV Resort On A Glistening Lake Has Swim Spas, A Waterfall, Lighthouse, And Scenic Shoreline Trails
Traveling around in an RV can be fun, but it's also exhausting. Sometimes, you just camp wherever you can to get some sleep, despite the dangers associated with the road trip sleeping hack you want to avoid to stay safe. After days of traveling and living rough, nothing sounds nicer than finding a relaxing and luxurious spot to stay for a while. That's where The Regatta on Grand in Oklahoma comes in. It may look like any other campground, but it has so much more to offer than you would find in most places to stay, and for a reasonable price.
This campground is a league above others. It's not just a place to park your RV, but an area where you can really relax and enjoy yourself on a lakeside adventure. You don't only have the opportunity to stand by and watch the water, either. You can also find plenty of ways to get in and enjoy yourself. The campground offers rental kayaks, jet skis, and paddleboards. Of course, you can bring your own as well.
Additional features include a place to play volleyball and a half-mile hiking trail that follows the shoreline. Sunrise yoga is another option for those who don't want to spend an extra moment lounging in their bed in the mornings. As you enter the park, you'll see a lighthouse, now used as a restaurant called Boom, offering scenic views of the lake and plenty of TVs so you don't miss your favorite game. The Drift, the second restaurant on the property, also has a beautiful indoor waterfall to pair with their elevated meals, a dining experience you won't soon forget.
Other amenities you'll find at the Regatta on Grand
The Regatta on Grand is near Grove, Oklahoma, and is surrounded by the Neosho River on all sides except at the entrance. Looking to relax? Regatta on Grand also has what they call swim spas. They are set 8 feet in the air and can hold 14 people each. You get the chance to see the river, enjoy a fresh breeze, and see the skies at night.
This campground gives you a chance to vacation your way. There is a restaurant where you can sit and eat, or you can order meals and have them delivered to your spot. It has delicious food, including Italian Wagyu balls, burgers, desserts, and a full-service bar. There are also meal packs you can purchase if you prefer to make your own food, but don't want to go out and buy all the ingredients. And, if you like a nice drink after a busy day, make sure you're at your campground by 5 in the evening, as that's when the margarita cart travels through the entire resort.
For site amenities, the campground has everything you might want, including 30- and 50-amp electricity hookups, water and sewer connections, Wi-Fi, and pull-through spots capable of handling vehicles up to 100 feet. All sites also have an outdoor kitchen and a TV, with showers only a short walk away. The campground is open to pets. The spots themselves aren't terribly expensive. Some of the nicer options are just over $100, while the ones more in the middle of the campground are closer to $90.
What to see around the Regatta on Grand
The campground is right off Highway 59 in northeastern Oklahoma, set just before the bridge that connects Grove and Copeland. Grove – an underrated city with botanical gardens and endless water fun in the heart of the Ozarks — is the closest town nearby, and they also offer plenty if you're looking for something outside the campground to enjoy. For example, you can partake in old classics like roller skating or going to the movies.. Grove also has plenty of other natural sites and beautiful areas to explore, including Lendonwood Gardens. This 8-acre botanical garden is full of vibrant flowers in the spring, summer, and fall, and includes several plants like peonies, hostas, and azaleas. Even if you're visiting in the winter, you have a chance to see the beautiful shrubs and evergreen plants.
If you get tired of your solitude and want more of a city feel, Tulsa is only an hour and a half away. There is a lot to do in the area, including visiting one of America's largest and best playgrounds, which is a free waterfront wonderland. You'll find plenty to keep you entertained in the city, including the Philbrook Museum of Art, with beautiful artwork inside and breathtaking gardens outside. For those who enjoy wildlife, there is also the Tulsa Zoo, which has been around for over 90 years and features animals like tigers, leopards, Komodo dragons, and so much more.