Washington's Gateway To The Blue Mountains Is A Town Blending Outdoor Thrills With An Alluring Downtown

Some of the most breathtaking landscapes can be found in the Pacific Northwest region. There are iconic routes for some of the prettiest mountain and island views, and some of the most amazing beaches can be found in Washington villages in Olympic National Park. And if you're looking for scenic vistas coupled with a historic atmosphere, then Washington is the place to be. Tucked in the Walla Walla Valley along the foothills of the Blue Mountains in the state's southeast corner is Dayton, a small town with big thrills.

Founded in the 1870s and shaped by agricultural production and the development of the railway, a stroll through Dayton's charming downtown feels like a step back in time. Snap photos at the Columbia County Historical Courthouse, which dates to the 1880s and is the state's oldest functioning courthouse. Standing proudly on Main Street, the stunning Italianate edifice boasts a mansard roof and arched windows, almost resembling a spooky mansion. Browse the shops lining the streets shaded by trees, or head to the Dayton Historic Depot to spend the day immersed in local railway history. Craft boutiques and art galleries amidst stunning residential architecture offer plenty of distractions, while fantastic restaurants will guarantee a scrumptious meal at the end of the day.

Cleaving through town is the winding Touchet River, which offers opportunities for leisurely waterfront strolls, fishing, and paddling in the water, while eager adventurers can head into the Blue Mountains south of town to hike the woodland trails and bike through the wilderness. Nearby waterfalls offer breathtaking views, while the winter months bring skiers to the slopes for thrilling alpine adventures. Whether you're looking for an enchanting, small-town atmosphere for shopping and sightseeing or adrenaline-filled outdoor exploration, Dayton has it all.