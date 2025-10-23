Washington's Gateway To The Blue Mountains Is A Town Blending Outdoor Thrills With An Alluring Downtown
Some of the most breathtaking landscapes can be found in the Pacific Northwest region. There are iconic routes for some of the prettiest mountain and island views, and some of the most amazing beaches can be found in Washington villages in Olympic National Park. And if you're looking for scenic vistas coupled with a historic atmosphere, then Washington is the place to be. Tucked in the Walla Walla Valley along the foothills of the Blue Mountains in the state's southeast corner is Dayton, a small town with big thrills.
Founded in the 1870s and shaped by agricultural production and the development of the railway, a stroll through Dayton's charming downtown feels like a step back in time. Snap photos at the Columbia County Historical Courthouse, which dates to the 1880s and is the state's oldest functioning courthouse. Standing proudly on Main Street, the stunning Italianate edifice boasts a mansard roof and arched windows, almost resembling a spooky mansion. Browse the shops lining the streets shaded by trees, or head to the Dayton Historic Depot to spend the day immersed in local railway history. Craft boutiques and art galleries amidst stunning residential architecture offer plenty of distractions, while fantastic restaurants will guarantee a scrumptious meal at the end of the day.
Cleaving through town is the winding Touchet River, which offers opportunities for leisurely waterfront strolls, fishing, and paddling in the water, while eager adventurers can head into the Blue Mountains south of town to hike the woodland trails and bike through the wilderness. Nearby waterfalls offer breathtaking views, while the winter months bring skiers to the slopes for thrilling alpine adventures. Whether you're looking for an enchanting, small-town atmosphere for shopping and sightseeing or adrenaline-filled outdoor exploration, Dayton has it all.
Explore the historic sights and views of Dayton, Washington
Standing guard on the slopes west of town is the Jolly Green Giant, a 300-foot-tall outline made from paving blocks of a man dressed in a tunic. Arranged there in the 1990s by employees of the Green Giant Company, the canned foods manufacturer, the giant today stands as a testament to the local area's agricultural history, dating back to the pioneers of the 1800s. Enjoy a scenic drive to the outskirts of town, passing swaying cornfields before stopping at the roadside viewpoint to spot this friendly giant towering on the hillside with his hands on his hips.
Step back in time with a visit to the Dayton Historic Depot, once the town's train station and now a museum. One Google reviewer described it as a "fantastic piece of history". The main floor has preserved the waiting room and station office music as it appeared in the 1880s, complete with original furniture, passenger benches, a pot-bellied stove, and ticketing windows. Head upstairs to tour the station agent's living quarters, while the station kiosk outside is a great backdrop to pose for photos. The original freight room is now a gift shop, where you can browse unique memorabilia and books.
Another spot to visit is the Boldman House Museum, a stunning Victorian mansion with Queen Anne embellishments also dating to the 1880s. Home to the various members of the Boldman family, who lived there until the 1990s, the house is a fascinating time capsule of family history. A previous visitor recommended the museum on Google, saying, "It is a must stop on a trip to Dayton". And if you're looking for more thrills in the area, follow this wine and waterfall road trip to Walla Walla for sweet sips and stunning sites.
Explore the outdoors around Dayton and grab a bite to eat
For the most unforgettable outdoor adventures, make your way to the Umatilla National Forest south of Dayton. Spread across the Blue Mountains of southeast Washington and northeast Oregon, you could take a scenic drive along the roads winding between dense woodlands, while trekkers can explore the trails along babbling creeks, pick wild mushrooms and berries, and camp for the night. Boasting a rugged landscape of deep canyons and forested slopes, explorers will find opportunities for fishing along rivers, hunting, and spotting wildlife, while snowmobiling is popular in the wintertime.
Drive about 45 minutes north of town and you'll enter Palouse Falls State Park, a dramatic landscape of rocky canyons and scenic slopes. Gouging its way down the cliffs is Palouse Falls, and a viewpoint on the opposite side offers mesmerizing panoramas of the frothy water tumbling into the gaping canyon below. Meanwhile, short hiking trails mean you can explore the terrain, while picnic tables offer explorers a spot to sit, enjoy a snack, and watch out for birds swooping overhead.
At the end of the day's adventures, head back to Dayton, where a fantastic dining scene awaits. If you're craving pizzas, My Dad's Place downtown is a cozy family trattoria with great food and great service, according to previous diners. Try the cheeseburgers with a side of tater tots, washed down with delicious milkshakes. For a cute coffee shop serving sweet pastries and hearty sandwiches, the Moose Creek Café & Bakery will hit the spot with apple fritters and good coffee. It has a 4.1-star rating on Tripadvisor, and there's even a gift shop inside where you can buy a souvenir that will bring back memories of Dayton.