This Popular Northern California Beach Is A Hotspot For Both Tourists And Bacteria

When it comes to choosing the state with the best beaches, voters tend to be split down east-west lines. Some argue it's Florida, where 800 miles' worth of beaches rub shoulders with some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations. California has an equally good claim to the crown, with surf havens like Huntington and sprawling expanses of golden-white sand like Zuma Beach in Malibu, described as "the ultimate southern California beach."

Whichever side of the divide you stand on, there are probably certain prerequisites for making a beach worth visiting: ample sunshine, good amenities, sand on which you recline and let the kids loose with a bucket and spade, and waters that are both clean and safe for swimming or surfing. What you don't want — nor expect — is to be swimming in water that could make you sick. Well, at Linda Mar Beach in Northern California's Bay Area, frequent high bacteria counts have become a prominent issue.

According to the Surfrider Foundation's most recent Clean Water Report, Linda Mar is one of the most polluted beaches in the country, with 71 percent of water samples showing high levels of bacteria (exceeding state standards for recreational water). It's a worrying statistic for a beach that welcomes around one million annual visitors. Of the 604 sites sampled across North America, only four beach locations — Park View in Miami Beach, Imperial Beach in San Diego, and Kahalu'u and Waikomo Stream in Hawaii — fared worse.