Michigan's Largest Casino Resort Is A Dazzling Destination With Luxe Stays And World Class Entertainment
Michigan's largest cities are typically the hot destination spots when it comes to luxe hotel stays with world class entertainment. Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City – a one-of-a-kind destination for beach-loving shoppers – all have these opportunities in abundance, but under-the-radar Mount Pleasant, located in the center of the state, is a charming, artsy hub with a small town feel and big city amenities. Included among those amenities is the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. It is Michigan's largest casino and frequently rated among the top casino resorts in the Midwest.
Elegant wood and stone interior designs give Soaring Eagle a contemporary, yet rustic-chic feel, equally welcoming to those who seek either grandeur or a getaway. You can come to play among the 210,000 square feet of table games and slots or stay at one of its AAA four-diamond rated rooms. Whether your stay in Mount Pleasant includes a variety of activities, or if Soaring Eagle is the only stop on the itinerary, here's everything you need to know about indulging in one of the Midwest's most dazzling destinations.
Luxe stays in the heart of the Mitten State
The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has more than 500 available rooms that AAA rates as refined, several of which include ultra-luxurious amenities such as in-room fireplaces and jet tubs. Room rates start around $149 a night, and several promotional packages available offer dining, gambling, and other credits to energize your overall experience. The Play 'N Stay Upgrade Package includes $25 in dining credits and $50 in premium play per adult. If you're visiting the state for one of Michigan's best national parks and sights, or if you reside there, the Gas & Gamble promotion at Soaring Eagle includes the dining and gambling credits, as well as a $50 gas card to entice you to make the drive over to the casino as part of your visit.
If you seek relaxation rather than adrenaline during your stay, Soaring Eagle also boasts a Spa & Salon, with therapeutic and aesthetic treatments available to pamper you from head to toe. Be sure to check out the monthly special, featuring a seasonal body wrap treatment. An expansive swimming pool and indoor/outdoor jacuzzi are open on weekends from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with adult-only hours from 9 to 11 p.m.
World class entertainment awaits at Soaring Eagle
Soaring Eagle has its own 3,255-seat indoor theatre. During the warmer months, an outdoor venue with a 12,500-person capacity is erected, making it a popular destination for concerts. Even if you're not bound for the hotel, spa, or casino, keep Soaring Eagle on your radar for its major headliners. The 2025 lineup includes musical acts such as Bush, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, and Wynonna Judd, among others. Ticket prices vary depending on the artist but start around $35.
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is located less than 10 minutes from downtown Mount Pleasant. Four international airports are located within a 3-hour drive from Mount Pleasant, including Lansing, Flint, Grand Rapids and Detroit, for casino hoppers throughout the country. FlixBus also operates service to Mount Pleasant from several Michigan cities at least five days a week, making for the possibility of a last-minute, luxe and entertaining getaway.