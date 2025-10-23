Michigan's Largest Casino Resort Is A Dazzling Destination With Luxe Stays And World Class Entertainment

Michigan's largest cities are typically the hot destination spots when it comes to luxe hotel stays with world class entertainment. Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City – a one-of-a-kind destination for beach-loving shoppers – all have these opportunities in abundance, but under-the-radar Mount Pleasant, located in the center of the state, is a charming, artsy hub with a small town feel and big city amenities. Included among those amenities is the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. It is Michigan's largest casino and frequently rated among the top casino resorts in the Midwest.

Elegant wood and stone interior designs give Soaring Eagle a contemporary, yet rustic-chic feel, equally welcoming to those who seek either grandeur or a getaway. You can come to play among the 210,000 square feet of table games and slots or stay at one of its AAA four-diamond rated rooms. Whether your stay in Mount Pleasant includes a variety of activities, or if Soaring Eagle is the only stop on the itinerary, here's everything you need to know about indulging in one of the Midwest's most dazzling destinations.