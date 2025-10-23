Missouri's Abandoned Mine Has A Destination-Worthy Subterranean Lake And First Underground Disc Golf Course

Naturally, in a place named Crystal City, you're bound to find a few hidden gems. This small Missouri town of about 4,700 residents is home to Crystal City Underground, a one-of-a-kind experience in a decommissioned sand mine now home to some unbelievable sights. It's about a 40-minute drive south of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, so your best bet is to fly into the city — home to the world-famous Gateway Arch National Park — and rent a car from there. If you want to do some more Missouri exploring after visiting Crystal City, Perryville, a family-friendly destination filled with art, trails, and historic charm, is less than an hour away.

Once you arrive, take in some of the sights before heading out to the Underground. This could include the neighboring town of Festus, together known with Crystal City as the "Twin Cities," separated by a busy road but united under a single chamber of commerce. While Festus is more inland and features the local lodging options, Crystal City is more residential with a prime location on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Crystal City Underground is open to the public, though in a limited capacity, so be sure to know exactly what you want before venturing out of St. Louis.