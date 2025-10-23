Missouri's Abandoned Mine Has A Destination-Worthy Subterranean Lake And First Underground Disc Golf Course
Naturally, in a place named Crystal City, you're bound to find a few hidden gems. This small Missouri town of about 4,700 residents is home to Crystal City Underground, a one-of-a-kind experience in a decommissioned sand mine now home to some unbelievable sights. It's about a 40-minute drive south of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, so your best bet is to fly into the city — home to the world-famous Gateway Arch National Park — and rent a car from there. If you want to do some more Missouri exploring after visiting Crystal City, Perryville, a family-friendly destination filled with art, trails, and historic charm, is less than an hour away.
Once you arrive, take in some of the sights before heading out to the Underground. This could include the neighboring town of Festus, together known with Crystal City as the "Twin Cities," separated by a busy road but united under a single chamber of commerce. While Festus is more inland and features the local lodging options, Crystal City is more residential with a prime location on the banks of the Mississippi River.
Crystal City Underground is open to the public, though in a limited capacity, so be sure to know exactly what you want before venturing out of St. Louis.
Test your fears with underground cave kayaking
Kayaking through the pristine waters of rivers and lakes is one thing, but paddling through an underground body of water is a totally different beast. If you're not claustrophobic and are willing to take on the challenge, you can kayak on a subterranean lake in Crystal City Underground.
To get paddling in the cave, you'll need to reach out to Marsan Kayak & Canoe Tours and schedule a tour with the local outfitter. Spots are $70, which includes everything you'll need for your cave kayaking adventure, from the kayak, paddle, and life vest to gloves, a headlamp, and a lap tarp to keep dry. Though you'll be moving your arms a lot, don't expect to work up a particularly big sweat, as it's nice and cool in the cave.
Visitors to Crystal City Underground who prefer to stay on terra firma probably would want to take advantage of the disc golf and pole vault offerings at the site. As of writing, disc golf and pole vaulting are not available at the cave due to flooding. When the disc golf course opened, it was (and still remains) the world's first and only subterranean disc golf course. Those looking to visit will have to stick to kayaking for now.
See all that Crystal City has to offer
If you're looking for other activities besides visiting the Underground, the area offers several other ways to keep visitors busy. Shoppers looking for a steal in Crystal City can check out clothes at Second Hand Heroes and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, or sample one of the many antiquing destinations like The Foundry, Rusty Rooster Mercantile, Myles of Pickins, Clastique, and Old Towne Furniture. Haven't had enough deals? Hop over to Festus and stop by The Walk-In Closet Resale Boutique.
Crystal City might be a quaint suburb, but your food options here aren't limited to standard American fare, with restaurants serving everything from Italian and Mexican to Thai and Chinese available within close range. If you're in the mood for pizza, stop by Pedal'n Pi or Pogolino's Pizza and More for a steaming slice. For some spice, check out Lam's Garden or Thai Rama, or get some savory Mexican at Iguanas Mexican Grill or Casa Charro. Looking for a more upscale experience? Try the Petit Paree Restaurant & Lounge in Festus for a sumptuous meal at a French steakhouse.
Those looking to quench their thirst with some boozy offerings will have a few choices at their disposal. Beer lovers can sample the brews at Main & Mill Brewing Company or The Brick Bistro & Brew in Festus. For a sweeter beverage experience, stop by Four Brothers Mead in Festus.