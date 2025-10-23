Wyoming's Mountain Town Not Far From Yellowstone National Park Thrives With Wild West Vibes
Cozied up with a host of unique landscapes is a small mountain town with big Wild West energy. Sometimes called "the gateway to Yellowstone" for its proximity to the park's south entrance, the area around Dubois, Wyoming, has almost 800 miles of wilderness trails, badlands, painted hills, and mountain ranges to explore. Dubois is located in northwest Wyoming, 77 miles from Jackson Hole Airport, the world's first DarkSky certified airport that's also inside a national park. There is also the small, regional Dubois Wyoming Airport in town, but it doesn't offer commercial flights to other destinations. You can reach Dubois via the U.S. Highway 26/287.
Once a migratory stop for the Mountain Shoshone peoples, Dubois was settled by Europeans in the 1870s and was incorporated in 1914. Despite being a relatively small town of around 1,000 people, there are a surprising number of places to stay in Dubois, many of which have a rustic, western vibe. You can munch on s'mores around the fire and feel like part of the family at the Black Bear Inn, rest your head at the central Stagecoach Inn & Suites, soak up the historic and rustic vibes at Twin Pines Lodge and Cabins, and enjoy the outdoors at Longhorn Ranch Lodge & RV Resort. There are also numerous campsites for a more earthy experience, including Wind River KOA Holiday park and several in the Shoshone National Forest.
Things to do in Dubois, Wyoming
Fancy seeing all the different kinds of things that can be made out of antlers? Located in a log cabin, the Antler Workshop and Gallery features chandeliers, furniture, and statues made out of antlers. The artist also accepts custom orders if you want to take something home. Next up, take a photo sitting on a giant Jackalope (a mythical jack rabbit with antlers) at Dubois' free Giant Jackalope exhibition and country store. This quirky store is a gas station, which also contains a small gallery, a large Bigfoot, loads of T-shirts and other souvenirs, coffee, and local ice cream. In the summer, Dubois hosts the pinnacle of Wild West-themed activities: a weekly Friday rodeo!
The National Bighorn Sheep Center features an interactive museum with artifacts, replicas, and taxidermy examples of the sheep and other animals, information about the sheep, including their predators and impact on the local environment, a gallery with educational films, and a section dedicated to the First Nations peoples who are associated with the sheep. Next up, head to the Dubois Museum to learn about the region's history, from the people who lived here thousands of years ago to early settlers. Whether you're a military history fan or a pacifist who hates guns, consider paying a visit to the National Museum of Military Vehicles, which holds a five-star rating on Tripadvisor and has been praised by visitors for its human-centered, unbiased exploration. It is advised to set aside several hours to explore, as the museum is big.
Outdoor adventures near Dubois, Wyoming
For a taste of the free, open road that is so quintessentially Wyoming, consider renting an ATV and exploring some of the backwoods of the Wind River Mountains, which hide an uncrowded, glistening lake paradise in Shoshone National Forest. Rental company Dubois Honda ATV holds a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising the knowledgeable, patient staff. If you fancy an awe-inspiring drive, take your car along the Dubois scenic overlook and recreation area and marvel at 360-degree sunset views of the red, pink, green, and white painted hills, badlands, mountains, hills, and national forests. This is also one of the rare places that you can see volcanic, tectonic, and glacial mountains at the same time.
For a moderately challenging hike with peaceful views of the lakes and surrounding meadows, wildflowers, trees, and unique landscapes, take the circular 5.5-mile Jade Lakes trail. Please note that grizzly bears are known to frequent this area. You can also explore the badlands via the Dubois Badlands Wilderness Study Area, which includes a 3-mile moderate loop through this unique landscape. If you're looking to extend your trip, head to the Teton Crest Trail, Grand Teton National Park's best backpacking route.