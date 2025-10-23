Wyoming's Mountain Town Not Far From Yellowstone National Park Thrives With Wild West Vibes

Cozied up with a host of unique landscapes is a small mountain town with big Wild West energy. Sometimes called "the gateway to Yellowstone" for its proximity to the park's south entrance, the area around Dubois, Wyoming, has almost 800 miles of wilderness trails, badlands, painted hills, and mountain ranges to explore. Dubois is located in northwest Wyoming, 77 miles from Jackson Hole Airport, the world's first DarkSky certified airport that's also inside a national park. There is also the small, regional Dubois Wyoming Airport in town, but it doesn't offer commercial flights to other destinations. You can reach Dubois via the U.S. Highway 26/287.

Once a migratory stop for the Mountain Shoshone peoples, Dubois was settled by Europeans in the 1870s and was incorporated in 1914. Despite being a relatively small town of around 1,000 people, there are a surprising number of places to stay in Dubois, many of which have a rustic, western vibe. You can munch on s'mores around the fire and feel like part of the family at the Black Bear Inn, rest your head at the central Stagecoach Inn & Suites, soak up the historic and rustic vibes at Twin Pines Lodge and Cabins, and enjoy the outdoors at Longhorn Ranch Lodge & RV Resort. There are also numerous campsites for a more earthy experience, including Wind River KOA Holiday park and several in the Shoshone National Forest.