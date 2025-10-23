Pennsylvania's Relaxing Borough Boasts College Town Charm With Tasty Restaurants And Unique Shops
Strolling along the picturesque streets of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, is a true treat — from its quaint, colonial and 1800s buildings and trees, to its eclectic local shopping and delicious eateries. This Pennsylvania town, located along the Susquehanna River and home to Susquehanna University, doesn't always get the attention it deserves from travelers. But if you're looking for a day trip or weekend getaway full of small-town charm and vibrant college town flair, Selinsgrove is the perfect stop.
For elegant accommodations in town, stay at Selinsgrove Inn. The 3-star hotel is rated 4.7 on Google, offers amenities like free breakfast and free parking, and is within walking distance of Selinsgrove's best cafés, eateries, and shops. Williamsport Regional Airport is less than an hour away by car, or an hour and a half by public transportation. Harrisburg International Airport is another option, just an hour away by car or an hour and 20 minutes by public transport.
Where to shop and eat in Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove may be a small town, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of interesting shops to stumble upon. Particularly along Market Street, you'll find plenty of local shops, including an array of thrift stores like The Mustard Seed, which supports local organizations and community members with its proceeds, and 38 South Thrift Store, a three-floor treasure trove of all sorts of vintage and antique goods. The independent bookstore DJ Ernst-Books has been a town staple since opening in 1975. And like any small town worth its salt, Selinsgrove is home to a country store — Heimbach's Country Store — where you can pick up baked goods, locally roasted coffee, old-fashioned candy, or a gift item.
Once you've worked up an appetite, rest assured that while Philadelphia may be Pennsylvania's most amazing food scene, that doesn't mean that small towns like Selinsgrove don't have plenty to offer foodies. For Susquehanna River Valley's only authentic oyster bar, head to BJ's M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar, which also serves dishes like pasta, seafood, and steaks. For one of Selinsgrove's more upscale eateries, Isabella Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge is a local go-to. You'll even find a couple of international options, like the well-rated Chinese restaurant, Bamboo Palace, and Sushi Masa for Japanese fare. Selin's Grove Brewing, located in an 1816 mansion that once belonged to Pennsylvania's sole three-term governor, Simon Snyder, is another must for a drink and some cozy pub fare. "This is by far the neatest brewery I have ever been to," said one Yelp reviewer.
Culture and festivities in Selinsgrove
Largely thanks to Susquehanna University, you'll also find an exciting cultural scene in town, from artist series to lectures and performances. And much like Slippery Rock, another artsy Pennsylvania college town, creative types will find plenty of cool attractions in Selinsgrove. Art lovers should pay a visit to the Lore Degenstein Gallery, located on campus, which hosts an array of professional and student exhibitions throughout the year. If you're looking for live theater, Selinsgrove has that too, with everything from musicals to classical plays on the roster at Susquehanna's theater department. Musical concerts and recitals are also regularly held, whether you're in the mood for orchestral music, jazz, or choral music.
Plus, this spirited town also hosts a number of fun community events. Frequent live music events, farmers markets every Saturday from mid-May through December, Selinsgrove Brewfest, and the annual fall-time Market Street Festival — which is complete with live musical and dance performances, crafts, food vendors, and more — are just some of the lively festivities you can enjoy in Selinsgrove. For more of the best entertainment in the region, Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's largest amusement park, is just an hour away.