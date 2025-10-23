Pennsylvania's Relaxing Borough Boasts College Town Charm With Tasty Restaurants And Unique Shops

Selinsgrove may be a small town, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of interesting shops to stumble upon. Particularly along Market Street, you'll find plenty of local shops, including an array of thrift stores like The Mustard Seed, which supports local organizations and community members with its proceeds, and 38 South Thrift Store, a three-floor treasure trove of all sorts of vintage and antique goods. The independent bookstore DJ Ernst-Books has been a town staple since opening in 1975. And like any small town worth its salt, Selinsgrove is home to a country store — Heimbach's Country Store — where you can pick up baked goods, locally roasted coffee, old-fashioned candy, or a gift item.

Once you've worked up an appetite, rest assured that while Philadelphia may be Pennsylvania's most amazing food scene, that doesn't mean that small towns like Selinsgrove don't have plenty to offer foodies. For Susquehanna River Valley's only authentic oyster bar, head to BJ's M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar, which also serves dishes like pasta, seafood, and steaks. For one of Selinsgrove's more upscale eateries, Isabella Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge is a local go-to. You'll even find a couple of international options, like the well-rated Chinese restaurant, Bamboo Palace, and Sushi Masa for Japanese fare. Selin's Grove Brewing, located in an 1816 mansion that once belonged to Pennsylvania's sole three-term governor, Simon Snyder, is another must for a drink and some cozy pub fare. "This is by far the neatest brewery I have ever been to," said one Yelp reviewer.