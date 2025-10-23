'America's First Solar Village' Is A Wisconsin Locale With A Peaceful Campground And A Vibrant Art Festival
When you think of the hub of solar power, one of Silicon Valley's tech-savvy cities might come to mind. But "America's first solar village" actually sits quietly in the heart of Wisconsin. Just northwest of Madison's scenic biking trails and eco-minded culture is the small town of Soldiers Grove in Wisconsin's Driftless Area. Getting to Soldiers Grove usually means a scenic two-hour drive from Madison. The nearest airport is La Crosse Regional, about 60 miles away, making it an easy stop for travelers flying in. Despite having fewer than 600 residents, this small town has been a leader in clean energy for decades.
Sitting on the banks of the Kickapoo River, the area experienced disastrous flooding for years after it was established in the 1850s. Finally, after a major flood in 1978, the town decided it was time for a change. Soldiers Village relocated out of the river's floodplain, and by 1983, a new downtown was built. The town's claim to fame as "America's first solar village" comes from its early embrace of solar power and energy-efficient buildings. The whole community was designed with sustainability in mind. More than 20 buildings were made to be solar-efficient long before the rest of the nation knew the benefits of going green. Beyond its history of innovation, Soldiers Grove gives travelers a chance to slow down amid nature at its scenic campground.
Where can you camp in Soldiers Grove?
For those looking to get off the grid and into nature, the Beauford T. Anderson Campground is the place to go. With 35 campsites equipped with electricity and water, visitors can hook up an RV or pitch a tent and enjoy the quiet of a rural Wisconsin night. Camping is on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved at the village office Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the nearby Mobil gas station. Electric sites cost $25 a night, while tent sites are $12. Less than a mile from the campground, Campbell's One Stop is a convenient spot to grab coffee, pizza, or groceries before settling in.
The campground offers plenty of ways to soak up the Driftless Area's outdoor charm. Families can enjoy the playground or gather under picnic shelters, while history buffs can visit the veteran memorials scattered throughout the park. You can explore nearby hiking trails or head to the Kickapoo River for canoeing and fishing. Once a year, Soldiers Grove shifts gears from nature to creativity, welcoming visitors to experience its vibrant arts scene at the town's annual festival.
Soldiers Grove's festivals show off its community spirit
Every fall, as the leaves begin to change, the Driftless Area Arts Festival takes over Soldiers Grove. The free family-friendly event takes place at the Beuford T. Anderson Park on the third weekend in September and fills the town with color, music, and creativity. Visitors can stop by artist booths, watch live performances, and grab a bite to eat at some of the food vendors while soaking up the small town charm. The festival also showcases kids' talent in the youth tent. The exhibit is one of the biggest draws of the festival, displaying artwork from students across over a dozen local schools. This year, the tent also encouraged artists of every age group to contribute to the "Community Canvas" — a 20-foot mural that was donated to the local maker space.
From the solar-efficient buildings to the vibrant arts festival, Soldiers Grove shows how a small town can embrace innovation while celebrating community. Wisconsin's solar village may not have Silicon Valley's tech buzz, but it shares the same pioneering energy. Today, renewable energy is everywhere, and even reshaping how people travel — from communities like Soldiers Grove to Australia's Byron Bay, where the world's first solar-powered train glides quietly through coastal scenery. For visitors, it's a reminder that sustainability doesn't just belong to the future — it's already part of the journey.