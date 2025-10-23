'America's First Solar Village' Is A Wisconsin Locale With A Peaceful Campground And A Vibrant Art Festival

When you think of the hub of solar power, one of Silicon Valley's tech-savvy cities might come to mind. But "America's first solar village" actually sits quietly in the heart of Wisconsin. Just northwest of Madison's scenic biking trails and eco-minded culture is the small town of Soldiers Grove in Wisconsin's Driftless Area. Getting to Soldiers Grove usually means a scenic two-hour drive from Madison. The nearest airport is La Crosse Regional, about 60 miles away, making it an easy stop for travelers flying in. Despite having fewer than 600 residents, this small town has been a leader in clean energy for decades.

Sitting on the banks of the Kickapoo River, the area experienced disastrous flooding for years after it was established in the 1850s. Finally, after a major flood in 1978, the town decided it was time for a change. Soldiers Village relocated out of the river's floodplain, and by 1983, a new downtown was built. The town's claim to fame as "America's first solar village" comes from its early embrace of solar power and energy-efficient buildings. The whole community was designed with sustainability in mind. More than 20 buildings were made to be solar-efficient long before the rest of the nation knew the benefits of going green. Beyond its history of innovation, Soldiers Grove gives travelers a chance to slow down amid nature at its scenic campground.