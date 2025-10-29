Switzerland's Secluded Lakeside Paradise Offers Charming Villages, Subtropical Gardens, And Endless Trails
Think of Switzerland and you might imagine snow-covered peaks, alpine cows contentedly grazing in wildflower meadows, and bubbling pots of fondue. But beyond the mountains, Switzerland is also well known for its serene lakes, many of which appear to come straight out of a storybook. Some of these lakes, such as Lake Brienz in the scenic valley resort of Interlaken, can get quite overcrowded in the summer months. Escape the hustle and bustle by visiting Gambarogno instead, a hidden gem beloved by the locals, with direct access to the crystal-clear waters of Lake Maggiore.
Gambarogno is located in the Swiss canton of Ticino, also known as the country's "Little Italy." It stretches along the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore on the Swiss side. This huge lake, approximately 82 square miles in size, is shared between Ticino and two different regions of Italy, Lombardy and Piedmont. Gambarogno is formed by several quaint villages that hug the shore of the lake. Though popular with Swiss-Germans, Gambarogno draws few crowds and is instead a peaceful place to enjoy panoramic views across the lake and gently explore the local area.
One of the more unique aspects of the region is the Botanical Garden of Gambarogno, set on a hillside overlooking Lake Maggiore. The garden has been cultivated with a vibrant array of flowering plants, among them 950 types of camellias and 450 different magnolias. There are also various rare and exotic trees and other plants, including azaleas, peonies, pines, and junipers. The garden takes around an hour to explore and is just a couple of minutes' walk from the Ristorante Gambarogno in Piazzogna.
Go for a hike around Gambarogno, Switzerland
There is no shortage of trails to explore around Gambarogno, with over 100 miles of well-marked paths winding through forests, villages, and lakeside hills. For those in good shape, there are several trails that loop around Monte Gambarogno, which rises to 5,689 feet at its summit. One of these, a 7-mile loop that starts at the mountain village of Indemini, takes you on a picturesque hike overlooking Lake Maggiore, with interesting stops at the secluded church of Sant'Anna and the region of Alpe Cedullo, where you can stop and sample a selection of locally produced cheeses.
Another option with less elevation is the hike that weaves along the river between Sonogno and Lavertezzo. This idyllic walk is also suitable for dogs and children as it is not overly strenuous. Along the way, you'll see waterfalls, storybook alpine houses, impressive bridges, and a variety of wildflowers. The route is well shaded, but it is recommended to bring insect repellent and wear plenty of sunscreen. If you choose to do the walk in full, it is more than 8 miles, so be prepared for it to take the day.
Things to do in Gambarogno, Switzerland
Gambarogno comprises nine villages, characterized by pretty pastel shops and houses, winding footpaths, pretty churches, and, of course, their panoramic alpine and lakeside views. Magadino is one of the larger villages and sits near the mouth of the Ticino River. It contains the Bolle di Magadino nature reserve, which is accessible by boat. The delta area has been preserved as an important habitat for migratory birds such as ospreys and European honey buzzards. After a hot day exploring the nature reserve, you can relax at the Lido di Magadino and enjoy an al fresco drink and snack at the bar on the terrace.
With the glittering Lake Maggiore right at Gambarogno's doorstep, there's also an abundance of water-based activities to enjoy. Rafting, canoeing, sailing, wakeboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) are all available to book, especially during the summer months when the weather is warm. If you are looking for something a little more low-key, head to the public beach of Bagno Spiaggia di Gerra Gambarogno. The clean and well-maintained beach has a rocky waterfront and a platform ideal for sunbathing and jumping into the lake.
Traveling throughout Gambarogno is easy and can be done by train, bus, and ferry, all of which are included with the purchase of the Swiss Travel Pass. Gambarogno is about an hour's drive from Lugano and three hours from Zurich, both of which have direct international flights from cities across the world. There are a few good hotel options, including the four-star Habitat Lago Maggiore, which has just six glass and wood dwellings with stunning views of the lake. Travelers who are seeking a pool can book their stay at the Hotel Bellavista in Vira Gambarogno.