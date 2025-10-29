Switzerland's Secluded Lakeside Paradise Offers Charming Villages, Subtropical Gardens, And Endless Trails

Think of Switzerland and you might imagine snow-covered peaks, alpine cows contentedly grazing in wildflower meadows, and bubbling pots of fondue. But beyond the mountains, Switzerland is also well known for its serene lakes, many of which appear to come straight out of a storybook. Some of these lakes, such as Lake Brienz in the scenic valley resort of Interlaken, can get quite overcrowded in the summer months. Escape the hustle and bustle by visiting Gambarogno instead, a hidden gem beloved by the locals, with direct access to the crystal-clear waters of Lake Maggiore.

Gambarogno is located in the Swiss canton of Ticino, also known as the country's "Little Italy." It stretches along the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore on the Swiss side. This huge lake, approximately 82 square miles in size, is shared between Ticino and two different regions of Italy, Lombardy and Piedmont. Gambarogno is formed by several quaint villages that hug the shore of the lake. Though popular with Swiss-Germans, Gambarogno draws few crowds and is instead a peaceful place to enjoy panoramic views across the lake and gently explore the local area.

One of the more unique aspects of the region is the Botanical Garden of Gambarogno, set on a hillside overlooking Lake Maggiore. The garden has been cultivated with a vibrant array of flowering plants, among them 950 types of camellias and 450 different magnolias. There are also various rare and exotic trees and other plants, including azaleas, peonies, pines, and junipers. The garden takes around an hour to explore and is just a couple of minutes' walk from the Ristorante Gambarogno in Piazzogna.