A Stunning South Carolina Scenic Byway Winds Through Historic Sites And Gardens Of The Low Country

Just 15 miles from downtown Charleston, the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway offers a peaceful, tree-lined escape that feels like a step back in time. This 11-mile stretch of South Carolina Highway 61 is likely the state's oldest road, dating back to the late 1600s. Before it became a highway, the path is believed to have been a Native American trading route. Constructed over 30 years, the road was built to connect Charleston to the Ashley Barony, also known as the Wragg Plantation, a sprawling 12,000-acre estate that played a pivotal role in shaping South Carolina's early history.

Today, the byway winds past some of the Lowcountry's most iconic landmarks. These include Old St. Andrews Parish Church, a serene sanctuary built in 1706 that is still holding Sunday services. Its weathered brick walls and simple steeple stand as a quiet testament to hundreds of years of faith. For a raw look into history, Drayton Hall is an 18th-century home that has never been renovated — there's no electricity, no plumbing, and no modern finishes, just centuries-old craftsmanship preserved exactly as it was hundreds of years ago. With each stop, the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway invites travelers to take in the natural beauty and experience history firsthand. The next time you're in the area, take it slow, roll your windows down, and take in this timeless drive.