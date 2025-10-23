A Stunning South Carolina Scenic Byway Winds Through Historic Sites And Gardens Of The Low Country
Just 15 miles from downtown Charleston, the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway offers a peaceful, tree-lined escape that feels like a step back in time. This 11-mile stretch of South Carolina Highway 61 is likely the state's oldest road, dating back to the late 1600s. Before it became a highway, the path is believed to have been a Native American trading route. Constructed over 30 years, the road was built to connect Charleston to the Ashley Barony, also known as the Wragg Plantation, a sprawling 12,000-acre estate that played a pivotal role in shaping South Carolina's early history.
Today, the byway winds past some of the Lowcountry's most iconic landmarks. These include Old St. Andrews Parish Church, a serene sanctuary built in 1706 that is still holding Sunday services. Its weathered brick walls and simple steeple stand as a quiet testament to hundreds of years of faith. For a raw look into history, Drayton Hall is an 18th-century home that has never been renovated — there's no electricity, no plumbing, and no modern finishes, just centuries-old craftsmanship preserved exactly as it was hundreds of years ago. With each stop, the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway invites travelers to take in the natural beauty and experience history firsthand. The next time you're in the area, take it slow, roll your windows down, and take in this timeless drive.
Where to eat, shop, and explore on the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway
The scenic route offers access to some of the Lowcountry's most serene and cinematic outdoor spaces. If you're looking for grand gardens, Middleton Place is a former plantation that invites visitors to wander its terraced lawns and reflecting pools — part of the oldest landscaped gardens in America. The 110-acre property's stableyards and exhibits honor the enduring legacy of the enslaved people whose histories are deeply rooted in the grounds. Nearby, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is a romantic escape with lush walking trails, blooming azaleas, and moss-draped oaks that feel straight out of a painting. Head about 30 miles northeast to find Cypress Gardens as a swampy escape that lures nature lovers and movie buffs alike with its wildlife, backwater scenery, and butterfly house, featured in "The Notebook." So, whether you're wandering the gardens of a centuries-old estate, walking through green gardens, or exploring the Lowcountry's rich history, the Ashley River Road Scenic Byway offers a layered journey through time.
While the Ashley River Road is best known for its history and nature, the drive also has its share of charming detours. One of those is the historic Charleston City Market, a short drive away from the scenic byway. Spanning four blocks in the heart of downtown, the market is a trove of southern specialties from oysters to crab cakes and other fresh seafood. Beyond the delicious bites, the market also offers travelers a vintage treasure hunt, offering one-of-a-kind keepsakes like handcrafted jewelry, crafts, and a regional staple: the sweetgrass basket, a woven basket made of harvested marshgrass to create finely detailed sculpted pieces.