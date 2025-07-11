The Best Romantic Island Getaways For An Instagram-Approved Honeymoon

If you're picturing a private island where it's just the two of you and the sea, Baros is about as close as it gets. This resort in the Maldives is set upon a private coral island just 25 minutes by speedboat from the airport in Malé. It's one that has been perfecting the art of escape for over 50 years and has repeatedly won the World Travel Awards' Most Romantic Resort prize — and it's the villas that are a major part of that. They're tucked into tropical foliage or hover above the jewel-toned lagoon and deliver absolute tranquility. Their interiors are a mix of Maldivian design with soft lighting and cushioned corners that feel more home than hotel. If you want the full luxury experience, the Baros Residence adds a private beach and pool and even a butler on call.

The Lighthouse is the resort's standout restaurant. It's all sublime ocean views and has a serious wine list. Meanwhile, the Cayenne and Lime restaurants cover everything from seafood under the stars to tropical grilled plates by the water. However, you can skip the restaurants entirely if you prefer and arrange for an intimate dinner just the two of you alone on the sandbank, with just the sounds of gently lapping waves for company. Alternatively, if you've overindulged in the dining and relaxing, the reef is right there. Just put on a mask and wade in. It's one of the best islands in the world for snorkeling, and it's right there on your doorstep. And if you don't know what it is you're looking at under the water, there's an on-site marine biologist to help you learn just what a parrotfish looks like.