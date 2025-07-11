The Best Romantic Island Getaways For An Instagram-Approved Honeymoon
Finding an island that genuinely matches the Instagram fantasy can be surprisingly tricky. There's no shortage of tropical places that look good online, but a great honeymoon spot needs to look (and feel) just as good when you're there. It's not just about the view from the infinity pool. It's about the complete experience. These romantic island getaways deliver on all counts. They're photogenic honeymoon destinations well worthy of Instagram uploads, and they actually feel as dreamy as they look on social media.
You'll discover islands that haven't been ruined by tourism, beaches that are quiet for real, and escapes that feel like they were designed specifically for honeymoon couples. Some are secluded islands in faraway lands, while others are surprisingly easy to reach, and not all of them require a luxury budget; some work just as well on a smaller spend. However, they're all ideal for newlyweds who want perfect Instagram uploads with magical moments to match.
Aitutaki, the Cook Islands
William Bligh may have undersold Aitutaki when he described it simply as "charming." It easily surpasses that hype set more than two centuries ago by the captain of the infamous Bounty. Many say the lagoon is the most beautiful in the world, and if you look at photos on Instagram, it certainly is the perfect addition to a Polynesian bucket list. However, it's not just about the alluring water. Deserted beaches offer pristine white sand, and you can hire a boat to explore the 15 sand and coral islets known as motus. Most tours stop at Honeymoon Island, a tear-shaped sandbar that can only be described as brilliant white cream thrown into the middle of a turquoise milkshake. Then there's One Foot Island, a skinny stretch of palm-lined white sand surrounded by water so clear and blue that you can count the fish swimming below. Some tours even offer sandbar dinners and floating picnics for the ultimate intimacy.
Back at your resort, you can indulge in a massage, then hang around for the perfect sunset, followed by magical stargazing. However, there's only one resort with overwater bungalows. The Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort has just seven rooms perched over the turquoise shallows, so book way ahead if your idea of romance involves waking up over azure waters. You should aim for between April and November to get the clearest skies and the bluest ocean. And, if you're even more specific with your dates, July to September brings the opportunity to swim with whales. Flights may not be cheap nor particularly frequent, but this slice of heavenly pie makes the cost and effort worthwhile.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Bora Bora's electric-blue lagoon is ringed by palm-covered motus and anchored by Mount Otemanu, which dominates nearly every view. It's such a picture-perfect site that we've been touting it as a top honeymoon destination for years. Those piercing turquoise shallows and over-the-top pink sunsets simply feel surreal, and with the island's best resorts tucked onto private motus and only reachable by boat, it's often so quiet that you'll forget anyone else is there. Couples have the run of the place with catamaran sunset cruises, beachfront dinners, reef-side massages, and full-blown picnics on empty beaches.
After that, heading back to your overwater bungalow complete with plunge pool, glass floors, and hammocks dangling over the sea doesn't feel too bad either. Renowned players like the Four Seasons and St. Regis stand out for their service, with the latter even offering butler-serviced suites. May to October is your window for good weather, when Bora Bora is dry and a bit cooler, but it's also when the island is at its busiest and the prices peak. April and November offer the best balance, with fewer people around but still good weather. Some couples even come during the rainy season when things are cheaper, quieter, and the vibe is more relaxed. Whatever the season, getting there might take a little effort. You'll need to fly to Tahiti, board another flight to Bora Bora, and then take a boat to your resort. But once you're standing over that lagoon, nothing else matters.
Baros, Maldives
If you're picturing a private island where it's just the two of you and the sea, Baros is about as close as it gets. This resort in the Maldives is set upon a private coral island just 25 minutes by speedboat from the airport in Malé. It's one that has been perfecting the art of escape for over 50 years and has repeatedly won the World Travel Awards' Most Romantic Resort prize — and it's the villas that are a major part of that. They're tucked into tropical foliage or hover above the jewel-toned lagoon and deliver absolute tranquility. Their interiors are a mix of Maldivian design with soft lighting and cushioned corners that feel more home than hotel. If you want the full luxury experience, the Baros Residence adds a private beach and pool and even a butler on call.
The Lighthouse is the resort's standout restaurant. It's all sublime ocean views and has a serious wine list. Meanwhile, the Cayenne and Lime restaurants cover everything from seafood under the stars to tropical grilled plates by the water. However, you can skip the restaurants entirely if you prefer and arrange for an intimate dinner just the two of you alone on the sandbank, with just the sounds of gently lapping waves for company. Alternatively, if you've overindulged in the dining and relaxing, the reef is right there. Just put on a mask and wade in. It's one of the best islands in the world for snorkeling, and it's right there on your doorstep. And if you don't know what it is you're looking at under the water, there's an on-site marine biologist to help you learn just what a parrotfish looks like.
Capri, Italy
Capri may be known for dramatic coastal cliffs, luxury hotels, designer shopping, and iconic landmarks, but it's also known for crowds and lofty prices. But if you know when and where to go, it still has the romance and charm that made it famous. The stunning setting does most of the work. White limestone cliffs rise from the blue-green water of the Tyrrhenian Sea, terraced villas perch from dramatic heights, and Mount Vesuvius looms distantly beyond the Gulf of Naples. The piazzas might be packed with gaggles of tourists, but you can escape the noise at Punta Tragara, one of the island's most spectacular viewpoints. It faces the vertical columns of the Faraglioni sea stacks and is where you'll find the luxurious Hotel Punta Tragara. Then there's Cetrella Hermitage, a quiet mountain chapel overlooking the coast, and Migliera, a remote and peaceful location with dramatic clifftop viewpoints overlooking the sea, and barely a soul around.
A boat trip around the island is another way to discover what made Capri one of the world's most romantic destinations. You'll pass sheer cliffs, sea caves, and villas built right into the rock. You can also book a ride on a traditional gozzo, a wooden fishing boat with a curved hull and open deck, and sail beneath the Faraglioni columns, stop for cocktails, or have a champagne picnic onboard. Then there's the Blue Grotto, the island's most famous spot. This place can get busy, but it's popular for a reason. If your nerves can handle this sea cave, you'll enter by rowboat through a narrow and slightly intimidating opening. Once inside, the water glows in a bright sapphire-blue shimmer caused by sunlight filtering through from beneath. It's quite the mesmerizing experience, and for just a few minutes, it feels like nowhere else.
Milos, Greece
Santorini may be the more popular Greek island for romantic getaways, but Milos offers just as much beauty, but with a lot more room to breathe. This lesser-known gem is known as the 'Island of Colors' and has a wild coastline shaped by ancient volcanic eruptions and over 70 beaches scattered around, each one more unique than the last. Some are carved into red rock, while others, such as Sarakiniko Beach, are made from striking-white volcanic pumice that slopes down to the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea. It's the most Instagram-ready beach on the island and was used by both Dior and Louis Vuitton as a backdrop for ad campaigns.
To get a real feel for the rest of the island, boat tours get to places that are inaccessible by land. The most traditional vessel is the kaiki, a wooden fishing boat that's easily the most charming option. Tours will take you to places like Kleftiko, a hidden cove surrounded by white cliffs; Sikia, a collapsed sea cave with clear blue water, and; the uninhabited island of Poliegos, known for its empty beaches and complete silence. In terms of accommodation, couples can enjoy the privacy of a sirma — a cliffside boathouse built into the rock — or book an ocean-view suite with a plunge pool and nothing but distant horizon in front.
Palawan, Philippines
Palawan doesn't need too much explaining — it's incredible. El Nido, at the northern end of the island, is all white-sand beaches, shallow turquoise water, and limestone cliffs that have been dropped in from the heavens. It's the ultimate tropical paradise and the perfect backdrop for unlimited Instagram moments. Island-hopping tours are the perfect way to see the treasures of this part of the world. Take a boat trip to Miniloc Island and explore the simply named Big and Small Lagoons. The former opens up between sheer limestone cliffs rising on either side that make you feel cut off from the rest of the world as you move in deeper. The latter is quieter and tucked behind a narrow rock gap that you must slip through by kayak. Then there's Secret Lagoon, a hidden gem where you also need to squeeze through a gap in the rock. But, once you're in, it's all about majestic limestone cliffs towering above and the distinct milky lime glow of the water.
To the northwest is Matlinoc Island, home to the famous Hidden Beach. Its white sand curves softly against the jungle and is tucked out of sight behind a wall of limestone. For something even more surreal, head to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River back on the main island. It's set in lush rainforest surrounded by cliffs and karst towers and disappears under a mountain, winding for 15 miles through an underground cave before flowing out into the sea — one of the very few places in the world where this happens. You'll ride together in a paddleboat and drift beneath cathedral-sized rock chambers and stone formations that have been shaped by centuries of flowing water. It's silent inside except for the rhythmic drips from above and the gentle sound of water lapping at oars.
Maui, USA
Maui is one of the most romantic spots in the entire United States, and is an island that almost always gets two thumbs up from honeymooners on Instagram. It has everything romantic couples could want, from idyllic beaches to magical waterfalls. There are the golden sands and dramatic skies of Kanahā Beach Park, the famous stretch of secluded shoreline at Hāmoa Beach, and the sublime waterfalls thundering down at Wailua and Waikani. Secret Beach near Makena is easy to miss if you're not looking for it. The sand there is pristine, and the sunsets line up to impress night after night. Then there's Molokini Crater, which sits offshore under the water and entices boatfuls of snorkelers. It's a sunken ring of reef with near-perfect visibility and swarms of tropical fish. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of a humpback in the December to April whale-watching season.
Another crater, the Haleakalā Crater, sits atop the dormant Mount Haleakalā. It's a cold, dry place that looks like it belongs on another planet. But at night, when it's pitch black, the stars come out, and they look like you could reach up and pick them out of the sky. Coming here is definitely an activity for more energetic honeymooners, but snuggling up warm under the stars with a mug full of hot chocolate is the epitome of cozy intimacy.
Koh Yao Noi, Thailand
Many Thai islands chase attention. Some, like Phuket, have become so overrun by mass tourism that any hint of romantic charm has long since gone. But there are other Thai islands, and many of them have been sitting quietly, waiting to win you over, and Koh Yao Noi is one such place. Found in the middle of the stunning Phang Nga Bay, it has spectacular limestone formations, hidden coves, and emerald waters. The island itself is an untouched paradise with no crowds and little traffic — just golden beaches, local villages, and slow, warm days that will feel like they belong to the two of you and no one else. Koh Yao Noi may lack the vibrant nightlife that traditional honeymoon spots offer, but its idyllic charm creates a real romantic atmosphere. But don't be thinking it only has decades-old rustic huts for your honeymoon accommodation. There's some serious luxury on this island, including your choice of 5-star adults-only resorts.
Koh Yao Noi isn't short of activities, either. Couples can rent a motorbike and take off into the island's interior, ride past water buffalo and rice paddies, and wind down jungle roads that lead to deserted beaches. Other days can be reserved for kayaking together to uninhabited islands, or hiring a longtail boat for a private cruise through the bay while the sun slowly drops behind limestone cliffs and erupts into a palette of color. Finally, as the west coast catches the last light, the whole bay will turn to gold for a few quiet moments before night falls.
Gili Meno, Indonesia
Bali is another of those islands that has long lost its romantic charm to tourism. It still offers some pockets here and there, but nothing compared to what visitors fell in love with once upon a time. Luckily, there are nearby alternatives that are perfect for newlyweds. One such is the Gili Islands, specifically Gili Meno. Its beautiful beaches are quieter than Bali's, thoroughly earning its 'Honeymoon Island' nickname. It's the middle island of a group of three, each of which has its own unique character. Gili Trawangan is the party island, while Gili Air is somewhere between the revelry of Trawangan and the idyllic atmosphere of Meno.
You'll feel that atmosphere as soon as you step off the boat. Stillness, space, and quiet. There are no cars and no motorbikes, just soft sand, clear water, and the occasional horse-drawn cart passing by like it has nowhere in particular to be. These are known as cidomos and are really the only public transport here. That or your feet, as it only takes under an hour to do a full circuit of the entire island. Beachfront stays offer private pools, open-air showers, and sandy paths that lead straight down to the sea. There's also a pristine reef just offshore for easy snorkeling, with the Gilis being one of the best destinations to swim with turtles. If you want nightlife, Trawangan's not far, and water taxis operate until midnight. But most couples go there to dine and are back in Meno for sundown, when the sky turns orange and sets over Bali, making everything still and silent again.
St. John
With two-thirds of it protected as the Virgin Islands National Park, the island of St. John is a verdant paradise. Trails wind through old ruins and emerge at secluded beaches where sea turtles drift through water so clear it looks like glass. Even at more famous spots like Trunk Bay, it still feels like the island is letting you in on a secret that no one else knows about. By day, you can drive along winding roads that dip and rise between thick forests and impossibly blue bays, including Maho and Salomon Bay, home to waters teeming with tropical fish and technicolor coral. It's easily one of the best spots in the Caribbean for snorkeling, and its calm waters and gentle currents mean almost anyone can enjoy the spectacle. You'll spot turtles and maybe even nurse sharks, as well as octopus and lobster sightings that might make you feel a little guilty should you be indulging in a romantic seafood supper that evening.
Small restaurants set up tables right on the sand, serving that fresh ocean catch beneath starry skies. Nighttime then sees a quiet shift into a magical atmosphere on the island, and the accommodation on St. John fits perfectly with the enchanting tone. There's everything from low-key Caribbean luxury to secluded modern treehouses set high up in the canopy. No matter where you stay, St. John has that rare feel of paradise found, and having your honeymoon here before the rest of the world catches on is the stuff dreams are made of.
Methodology
We scanned reliable websites looking for suggestions of quiet, scenic islands with beautiful beaches ideal for honeymoons. Instagram was, of course, our inspiration, and we searched that site for people showcasing their honeymoon havens. We didn't include all the most popular islands, particularly those with overdeveloped tourism that now live off their romantic reputations. Instead, we tried to balance the list with quieter or up-and-coming destinations. Budget was another concern, so we chose some islands that don't only focus on high-end luxury. Some of our picks have options in the mid-range, and others are surprisingly affordable. None, however, will disappoint.