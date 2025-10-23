Southern California's Wine Amusement Park Is A Resort Built To Mimic Villages In Spain, France, And Italy
When you think of wine country, what comes to mind? It's often a famous place like California's Napa Valley, with its lavish sips and resorts. However, if you want to avoid the crowds of Napa, a lesser-known, hidden-gem wine region might be more your style.
Fortunately, there's an underrated wine region in California that's a lot like Tuscany — that place is Southern California's Temecula Valley. It's the location of one of the state's 15 underrated vineyards to visit, Palumbo Family Vineyard. And, it's home to the California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition's 2025 Golden State Winery of the Year, Europa Village Wineries and Resort.
Co-founder Dan Stephenson had long been enamored with Europe's renowned cuisines, wines, and cultures, especially those from France, Italy, and Spain. It was this passion that would eventually pave the way for him and a friend to purchase 300 acres of land in Temecula Valley, which, over time, they would develop into Europa Village Wineries and Resort. Today, the property boasts 30 acres of vineyards planted to European varieties, as well as tasting rooms, gardens, a restaurant, a market, and accommodations. Guests can visit three international-themed winery villages — C'est La Vie (France), Vienza (Italy), and Bolero (Spain) — within this luxurious, world-class resort.
Taste France, Italy, and Spain at Europa Village
Upon arrival, guests have the opportunity to indulge themselves in Europa Village's take on the flavors of France, Italy, and Spain. Each village has a winery that focuses on a specific country. Visitors can choose to taste the wines from a single winery or purchase a "Multi-Winery Passport" and taste samples from all three. There's also an olive oil tasting available, as well as "Tour de Europa", an immersive vineyard tour and tasting, accompanied by food pairings curated by a sommelier.
C'est La Vie is Europa Village's French-inspired winery. Guests can enjoy a cave wine tasting and take in the scents, sights, and sounds of the village's rose garden. There's even a Parisian-style Love Locks fence where visitors can write a message, place it in a customized heart-shaped lock, then leave it as a testimony of love.
Vienza is where visitors will indulge themselves in all things Italian. The winery village features a spectacular outdoor homage to old-world Italy, the Giardino del Cielo (Garden of the Sky). For casual fare, guests can stop in Mercato di Vienza, a market and deli serving basics such as coffee, pizza, pasta, and gelato. There's also a grand ballroom, La Sala Da Ballo Toscana, for private and special events.
Bolero is Europa Village's youthful ode to Spanish wines and food. Not only can you enjoy a wine tasting, but you can also purchase a variety of beers and expertly crafted cocktails. Under Executive Chef Hany Ali, the winery's restaurant, Bolero– a 2025 USA Today 10BEST Reader's Choice Best Winery Restaurant– serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Tapas and main dishes include jamónes y queso (Spanish hams and cheeses), ceviche, grilled octopus, carne asada, paella, and more.
Stay overnight at Europa Village
To get to Europa Village, you can fly into either San Diego International Airport, about 65 miles away, or Los Angeles International Airport, a roughly 96-mile drive. Being located between two major Southern California cities makes Europa Village a great destination for daytrippers. However, if you wish to spend more than one day exploring the resort's diverse offerings, it offers two accommodation options.
Europa Village's Bolero Casitas are Spanish-inspired, private bungalows. They include amenities like king-sized beds, spacious bathrooms, walk-in showers, a sunken tub, state-of-the-art television entertainment, and furnished courtyards. The Inn at Europa Village, dubbed a "hillside retreat", features Mediterranean-style rooms and suites with private entrances, living rooms, fireplaces, and balconies with stunning views of Temecula Valley's vineyards or the resort's own lush gardens.
Europa Village also offers overnight stay packages. One is Rise and Dine, a combination of accommodations and breakfast for two. Sip and Stay includes a wine tasting for two in addition to accommodations and breakfast. A third option, Balloons over Temecula, features accommodations, a hot-air balloon ride for two, post-ride Champagne, and a restaurant breakfast credit. Special rates are available to Europa Village's Société Wine Club or Europa Table members.