Southern California's Wine Amusement Park Is A Resort Built To Mimic Villages In Spain, France, And Italy

When you think of wine country, what comes to mind? It's often a famous place like California's Napa Valley, with its lavish sips and resorts. However, if you want to avoid the crowds of Napa, a lesser-known, hidden-gem wine region might be more your style.

Fortunately, there's an underrated wine region in California that's a lot like Tuscany — that place is Southern California's Temecula Valley. It's the location of one of the state's 15 underrated vineyards to visit, Palumbo Family Vineyard. And, it's home to the California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition's 2025 Golden State Winery of the Year, Europa Village Wineries and Resort.

Co-founder Dan Stephenson had long been enamored with Europe's renowned cuisines, wines, and cultures, especially those from France, Italy, and Spain. It was this passion that would eventually pave the way for him and a friend to purchase 300 acres of land in Temecula Valley, which, over time, they would develop into Europa Village Wineries and Resort. Today, the property boasts 30 acres of vineyards planted to European varieties, as well as tasting rooms, gardens, a restaurant, a market, and accommodations. Guests can visit three international-themed winery villages — C'est La Vie (France), Vienza (Italy), and Bolero (Spain) — within this luxurious, world-class resort.