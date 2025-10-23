Airport Lounges Are The Epitome Of Luxury, But This Major Southern Travel Hub Proves Not All Live Up To The Hype

For the weary traveler, airport lounges are an open-armed beacon of luxury and light. Promising respite from airport chaos and scruffy, zombie-eyed normies slumped in their seats at the depressing departure gates, airport lounges are where you'll find the toniest of travelers dining on gourmet food, swilling top-shelf cocktails, and reveling in peace and quiet at their own private, tech charging stations. Of the 57 million travelers who pass annually through Florida's busiest airport, Orlando International (MCO), the majority will never see the inside of Club MCO, one of the airport's seven lounges. According to travelers who have, the uninitiated should count their blessings. While many airport lounges are considered the epitome of luxury, this major southern travel hub's Club MCO proves that not all live up to the hype.

Club MCO has a 3.1 rating on Tripadvisor with 70 one-star reviews, which is six more "terribles" than its 64 five-star "excellents." Reviewers call out the airport lounge for being a cramped, underwhelming letdown without a shred of luxury to it. A particularly damning condemnation of Club MCO kicks off a recent Opinion piece on the decline of airport lounges in The New York Times: "After 20 minutes of standing around, we gained entrance to what looked like a breakfast buffet at a budget hotel: beige walls, tired carpets and a small selection of food that looked far less appetizing than the options at Bahama Breeze, the wonderfully tacky, Caribbean-themed restaurant in the terminal. Sipping on a weak gin and tonic, and picking at a sad cup of gummy bears, I had to ask myself: Why exactly was I so desperate to be here?"