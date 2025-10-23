Utah's Charming Getaway Near Salt Lake City Has Scenic Mountain Views And A Glistening Lake
If you're searching for a Utah destination that pairs high-elevation mountain views with water recreation, you will find it in the charming community of Mona, a little over an hour outside of Salt Lake City. The city is located on the Interstate 15 corridor, about halfway between Santaquin and Nephi, and just 35 miles south of Provo. This area's charm lies in its scenic natural features, namely the stunning mountains and lakes. Your view is dominated by Mount Nebo, which is just east of the city. At an elevation of 11,928 feet, it is the highest mountain in the Wasatch Mountains, where you can also find Snowbird, Utah, an idyllic getaway with spas and festivals. The peak and the beautiful area around it are part of the massive Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
After driving south through the Utah gem of Riverton, between Salt Lake and Provo, you'll run into two quite noticeable features in Mona, which are the lakes and ponds. The Mona Reservoir is a large, 1,811-acre body of water on Currant Creek created by an earthen dam in 1895. Its main function is irrigation, which means you might see lower water levels during drier years. But you can use the reservoir for boating and other fun activities when the water is up.
Your other option is Burraston Ponds, a group of three bodies of water fed by natural springs. The spring creates exceptionally clear water and more consistent water levels year-round. You'll find these ponds are reserved for non-motorized boats and water activities. The combination of the mountain backdrop and these glistening waters gives you an outdoor-oriented trip.
Outdoor and indoor recreation in and around Mona
The mountains near the city are part of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and have trails for your biking, hiking, or off-roading adventures. You can take your 4x4 on the Mona Pole Canyon Trail #109, an old mining road that goes into the mountains and passes through gorgeous scenery, including wildflower meadows. Another route is the Mona Reservoir Overlook, a trail that leads to a summit with views of the Juab and Goshen valleys. If you prefer an easier drive, the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway starts in Payson and goes through the national forest. This drive gives you access to hiking trails like the easy 0.6-mile Grotto Falls Trail and the more difficult, 12-mile-long Nebo Bench Trail.
With activities like power boating, jet skiing, and skiing, you'll want to spend some time at Mona Reservoir. If you enjoy fishing, the reservoir is stocked with fish, or you can go kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding at Burraston Ponds, where motorized boats are not allowed. The ponds are a great place for fishing, stocked regularly with rainbow trout or other species.
The Young Living Mt. Nebo Botanical Farm & Distillery, one of the area's largest attractions, covers nearly 1,700 acres. The farm puts on events throughout the year, including its annual Lavender Day festival, the Utah Renaissance Faire, and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos. For a peek into the past, you can visit Mona's Pioneer Park, which contains a pioneer cemetery and a log cabin you can tour by appointment. Continue your historical exploration at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) Museum in Nephi or the Chieftain Museum in Santaquin.
Where to eat and stay in Mona
The food scene in the area spans between Mona and the towns of Nephi and Santaquin. In Mona, you can get a burger, sandwich, or shake at Mel's Place. If you're visiting the Mt. Nebo Botanical Farm, you can eat at its Farm Cafe inside the visitor center. For your coffee fix, you can drive about 8 miles to Nephi to The Haven Coffee House & Roasting Co. Eleven miles north in Santaquin, you can stop at Rowley's Red Barn, a market known for its homemade ice cream, doughnuts, and other baked goods.
Though the area's quaint vibe is a tad different from Utah's Gilmore Girls-like town of Mount Pleasant, you can find some shopping at places like Boutique On Main in Nephi. It sells women's clothing, jewelry, and gifts, and it includes a cute flower shop. Other florists and gift shops, like Magnolia Blooms Floral & Gifts, are in Santaquin.
For your stay, you can book a three-story experience in a large tree at the Fantasy Treehouse and Resort is in Nephi. Access is via a 70-foot-long suspension bridge. The treehouse has a rustic interior with modern features and sleeps up to six guests. Glamping sites are another option, or you can stay in an RV or in rooms inside the farmhouse at the Rockin' Robbins Ranch. In the mountains near Payson, you can rent yurts at Payson Lakes. If you're looking for more conventional hotels and motels, your options in Nephi include a Holiday Inn Express and a Best Western. There's also a Quality Inn in Payson. The nearest major airport is Salt Lake City International, located 80 miles north of town.