Utah's Charming Getaway Near Salt Lake City Has Scenic Mountain Views And A Glistening Lake

If you're searching for a Utah destination that pairs high-elevation mountain views with water recreation, you will find it in the charming community of Mona, a little over an hour outside of Salt Lake City. The city is located on the Interstate 15 corridor, about halfway between Santaquin and Nephi, and just 35 miles south of Provo. This area's charm lies in its scenic natural features, namely the stunning mountains and lakes. Your view is dominated by Mount Nebo, which is just east of the city. At an elevation of 11,928 feet, it is the highest mountain in the Wasatch Mountains, where you can also find Snowbird, Utah, an idyllic getaway with spas and festivals. The peak and the beautiful area around it are part of the massive Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

After driving south through the Utah gem of Riverton, between Salt Lake and Provo, you'll run into two quite noticeable features in Mona, which are the lakes and ponds. The Mona Reservoir is a large, 1,811-acre body of water on Currant Creek created by an earthen dam in 1895. Its main function is irrigation, which means you might see lower water levels during drier years. But you can use the reservoir for boating and other fun activities when the water is up.

Your other option is Burraston Ponds, a group of three bodies of water fed by natural springs. The spring creates exceptionally clear water and more consistent water levels year-round. You'll find these ponds are reserved for non-motorized boats and water activities. The combination of the mountain backdrop and these glistening waters gives you an outdoor-oriented trip.