California's Top Hotel Tucked Away In The Sonoma Dunes Has Been Ranked Number One In The World

Considered the California coast's most immaculate drive, California's Highway 1 measures about 655 miles. North of San Francisco, Highway 1 runs through the Sonoma Coast, a stunning coastal area with scenic beauty and fewer crowds, buffeted by the Pacific Ocean to the west and fertile with vineyards to the east. Perched along this section of this world-famous road is The Lodge at Bodega Bay, which was voted the best hotel in the world by Conde Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. This cozy waterfront retreat has been welcoming guests since 1972, when it was transformed from a roadside motor lodge into a luxurious resort. Today, visitors venture to this dramatically windswept curve of California coast to enjoy panoramic vistas of the Pacific from their spacious suites, delicious farm and sea-to-table cuisine, pampering spa treatments, and nature trails lacing down to the beach.

Though many guests can easily spend a weekend or longer enjoying the Lodge at Bodega Bay's amenities, such as the heated ocean-view pool and jacuzzi, there is so much to discover at your footsteps. Explore the surrounding highlights of Bodega Bay, a quaint fishing village with scenic trails and fresh seafood, or head further inland where world-class wines are harvested.

The Lodge at Bodega Bay boasts an unspoiled setting, but it is easy to access. The Lodge is about a 90-minute drive north of San Francisco International Airport, and a 40-minute drive west of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, which receives nonstop flights from LA, Phoenix, Seattle, Dallas, and more. While the lodge is open year round, the best time to visit is between June and October when high temperatures hover between 70 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.