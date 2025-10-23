California's Top Hotel Tucked Away In The Sonoma Dunes Has Been Ranked Number One In The World
Considered the California coast's most immaculate drive, California's Highway 1 measures about 655 miles. North of San Francisco, Highway 1 runs through the Sonoma Coast, a stunning coastal area with scenic beauty and fewer crowds, buffeted by the Pacific Ocean to the west and fertile with vineyards to the east. Perched along this section of this world-famous road is The Lodge at Bodega Bay, which was voted the best hotel in the world by Conde Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. This cozy waterfront retreat has been welcoming guests since 1972, when it was transformed from a roadside motor lodge into a luxurious resort. Today, visitors venture to this dramatically windswept curve of California coast to enjoy panoramic vistas of the Pacific from their spacious suites, delicious farm and sea-to-table cuisine, pampering spa treatments, and nature trails lacing down to the beach.
Though many guests can easily spend a weekend or longer enjoying the Lodge at Bodega Bay's amenities, such as the heated ocean-view pool and jacuzzi, there is so much to discover at your footsteps. Explore the surrounding highlights of Bodega Bay, a quaint fishing village with scenic trails and fresh seafood, or head further inland where world-class wines are harvested.
The Lodge at Bodega Bay boasts an unspoiled setting, but it is easy to access. The Lodge is about a 90-minute drive north of San Francisco International Airport, and a 40-minute drive west of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, which receives nonstop flights from LA, Phoenix, Seattle, Dallas, and more. While the lodge is open year round, the best time to visit is between June and October when high temperatures hover between 70 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.
Staying and dining at The Lodge at Bodega Bay
Set amidst artful landscaping, The Lodge at Bodega Bay's shingled, dark-brown facade almost camouflages into the rugged hillside. Inside, the chic interiors have been recently refreshed and capture the region's airy coastal spirit. The 83 rooms and suites are stylish and cosseting cocoons, and many frame spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, especially at sunset. Luxurious and cozy amenities abound, such as large fireplaces, whirlpool bathtubs, and furnished balconies. The lodge's top accommodation is the Captain's Quarters, a spacious 1,200-square foot residence that sleeps up to six guests with a large terrace, living room, and kitchenette.
The Lodge at Bodega Bay's on-site restaurant, Drakes Sonoma Coast, serves breakfast, weekend brunches, and dinners in an elegant dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The menu features locally sourced fare and highlights seafood, with plates like pan-seared black cod, and halibut. For a more casual atmosphere, visit the Fireside Lounge, where you can enjoy drinks and appetizers like hamachi crudo and manila clams around the large, outdoor fire pits. The lodge also offers complimentary s'mores on Sunday and Monday evenings, and wine receptions on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays where you can sample local Sonoma varietals. "We had dinner and breakfast at Drakes, and both meals were beyond delicious," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We love staying here and will continue to visit as often as possible!!"
Activities at The Lodge at Bodega Bay and beyond
A vacation at The Lodge at Bodega Bay offers the perfect balance of activity and relaxation. On the seven-acre property, guests can swim in the lodge's waterfront swimming pool or soak in the alfresco hot tub. The lodge's spa is a tranquil sanctuary for soothing treatments, from massages and facials to body wraps and scrubs. Guests can also take on-site complimentary fitness classes, use the lodge's bikes to explore the nearby village of Bodega Bay, or head out on nature trails that range from easy walks to challenging treks.
The lodge is just a 10-minute walk from the Doran Park Beach, one of the Sonoma Coast's best spots with calm waters to swim. The two-mile long beach is an ideal place for long, sandy strolls on the shore or swimming, kayaking, or fishing in the bay's protected waters. Bordering Doran Regional Park are the Links at Bodega Harbour, a public 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent "Bobby" Jones, Jr. overlooking the Bay. The area is also known for its excellent birdwatching opportunities, and near the lodge is the Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail, a 1.2-mile path from which thousands of birds, such as pelicans, egrets, and goldfinches, can be spotted.
Sonoma County's wealth of wine regions are also easy to access from The Lodge at Bodega Bay. Don't miss a tasting at St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, the California winery voted best in the Bay Area, which is about an hour's drive from the lodge. After a full day of exploration, The Lodge at Bodega Bay beckons you home to its idyllic setting, voted the world's best.