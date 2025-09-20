The California Coast's Most Immaculate Drive Promises The Perfect Retirement Road Trip

When traveling Highway 1, you can start south in San Diego or north in San Francisco. If you choose to start at the southern end, flying into San Diego International Airport (SAN) will land you at the perfect position to begin your adventure. Though San Diego is a good jumping-off point, it's a city that deserves at least a day to explore on its own. Lined with warm, sandy beaches, the renowned Southern California city boasts an array of neighborhoods to wander, including one of the best Little Italys in America, where you can enjoy a slice of history alongside slices of perfect pizza. If you're spending the night in San Diego, treat yourself to a luxurious stay at Hotel del Coronado, a golden-era seaside resort with elegant guest rooms and rich history.

Get an early start in the morning for your next destination: Santa Barbara. Though the journey between the two iconic cities is just over 200 miles, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time to stop at coastal crown jewels like Huntington Beach and Santa Monica along the way. You may find yourself pulling over to take a lot of photos, too, as the enchanting views along Highway 1 are unmatched. For lunch, check out Neptune's Net, a beachfront Malibu seafood shack that's a historic and celebrity-frequented gem. Nicknamed the "American Riviera" for its Spanish-inspired beauty, Santa Barbara hardly needs an introduction. Not only is it scenically and architecturally magnificent, but the historic city is nestled in the heart of wine country, where you can sip your way down wine trails for days. About 35 miles northeast of Santa Barbara is Solvang, a fun road trip stop where you can experience the lively feel of Denmark in a fairytale-like town.