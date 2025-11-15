Ohio's Forest-Laden State Park Is The Most Perfect Peaceful Place For Hiking, Fishing, And Fun Fossil Hunting

Head to Hueston Woods State Park and you'll be presented with a lovely array of short-but-sweet hiking options that weave through 200 acres of virgin forest. Lacking somewhat in terms of distance (the Appalachian Trail, they are not), the routes still pack a punch when it comes to serving up soul-soothing goodness beneath the canopy of the trees. Speaking of which, many of the beech trees you'll find here — which make up nearly 44% of the forest — are over 200 years old. One sampled beech in these parts was even found to be close to 300 years old, 50 years older than the United States. The beeches tower over those tackling the trails, watching over them amongst a mix of sugar maples, red and white oaks, and white ash trees.

Want to learn more about this idyllic environment? Keep an eye out for educational placards dotted about the place as you immerse yourself in the delights of such a gorgeous park. One of the best routes here is Cedar Falls Loop. Just over a mile in length, it only serves up 82 feet of elevation gain and should take you less than an hour to complete. And while this might not sound like much, it does manage to pack a whole lot of beauty into its relatively condensed form. A family-friendly option, where dogs on leashes are welcome, the walk will reward you with birdwatching opportunities and great views of the creek.

The Blue Heron Hiking Trail is another excellent stroll that won't push you to the outer reaches of your physical limits. A mile in length, this looped route takes an average of just 23 minutes to complete. Only a little longer, in terms of duration, than your average episode of "The Simpsons", highlights of this quiet route include the Hueston Woods Sugar House and splendid views of the man-made reservoir known as Acton Lake.