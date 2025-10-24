Nestled Amid Utah's Mountains Near Salt Lake City Is A Reservoir Canyon State Park To Swim, Camp, And Fish
Utah's Wasatch Mountains are one of the things that make Salt Lake City, the state's capital, such a sought-after destination. This jagged, glacier-formed stretch of the Rockies creates a stunning, jutting wall along the eastern side of the city, giving Salt Lake locals a high-elevation playground right in their backyard. In the Wasatch Range you'll find some of the deepest, freshest snow in North America, as well as epic hiking, climbing, camping, fishing, and mountain biking. But if you have spent time exploring the Wasatch Front, then you know that the easily accessible canyons get crowded. The most accessible canyons around Salt Lake City have overflowing parking lots at trailheads during the summer, and are backed up with ski resort traffic in the winter. In which case you should do as a Salt Lake City local does — head up East Canyon when you need a mountain escape.
East Canyon State Park is less than an hour's drive from Salt Lake City, but tucked far enough into the hills that you forget how close you are. You can have a daylong mountain getaway and still make it back to the city by dinnertime. The road into East Canyon climbs through dry hills scattered with sagebrush and aspens before dropping into the beachfront real estate (mountain version) along East Canyon Reservoir.
Another thing that makes East Canyon stand out from Big Cottonwood, Little Cottonwood, and Millcreek Canyon (the closest major mountain recreation areas to Salt Lake City) is watersports. The former canyons are part of the city's protected watershed, so water access is restricted. But in East Canyon, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, floating, doggie paddling — all of it is allowed.
Swim, fish, and play in East Canyon
Are you looking for cool blue waters on a hot Utah summer day? The centerpiece of the state park, East Canyon Reservoir, has water that is calm and warm by July, perfect for a swim or paddleboard session. The marina rents boats, kayaks, and SUPs if you don't bring your own gear. Fishing is also a big draw. Rainbow trout are stocked in the lake, and it's not unheard of for anglers to pull in smallmouth bass from the shore near the campground. Just make sure you've got a Utah fishing license and are following all local regulations before you cast.
Water sports are the thing to do here, but if you'd rather stay on land, there are several trails worth hitting, like Big Mountain, Bald Mountain, and even the Mormon Pioneer trail. It's fascinating how much history runs through the canyon. This was a major route for the Donner Party, Brigham Young's wagon train, and Pony Express riders. You can actually hike alongside wagon ruts carved more than a century ago, or ride your mountain bike on sections of the old mail trail.
If you're planning a trip, pack swim gear, sunscreen, and water shoes for the rocky shoreline. Bring layers for cooler evenings, bug spray in midsummer, and hiking shoes if you want to hit some hills. For families, it's a perfect destination: Kids can splash in the water during the day and listen to stories about pioneers around the fire at night.
Prepare for your visit to East Canyon State Park
East Canyon is open year-round, but the best time to visit is late spring through early fall, when the reservoir is full and the days are warm. By midsummer, temperatures can climb into the 90s. In the fall, East Canyon is an amazing place to enjoy the changing colors. It turns into an easel of striking fall hues that look like the mountainside is covered in flames. Winter is quieter but still has its perks. Ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing are all options once the canyon is blanketed in snow. Canyon roads can be slick after a storm, so check conditions before heading up.
Camping in the canyon is the best way to fully enjoy Utah's pristine public lands. The park has everything from primitive tent sites and RV hookups to yurts and cabins. Nights by the reservoir are calm and cool. Pro tip: Bring a blanket so you can sit outside for hours just stargazing, since it has received an International Dark Sky certification.
If camping isn't your thing, Park City, one of the prettiest mountain towns in the U.S., is just up the hill and offers more luxury options at places like Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort. Heber Valley is less than an hour away and is also a secret foodie mecca. Or you can head back to Salt Lake City for hotels of every level. With the Salt Lake City International Airport just about 40 miles away, East Canyon is one of the easiest weekend getaways in northern Utah. If you're still not convinced that it's one of the best canyons in Utah, you will be once you go check it out for yourself!