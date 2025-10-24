Nestled Amid Utah's Mountains Near Salt Lake City Is A Reservoir Canyon State Park To Swim, Camp, And Fish

Utah's Wasatch Mountains are one of the things that make Salt Lake City, the state's capital, such a sought-after destination. This jagged, glacier-formed stretch of the Rockies creates a stunning, jutting wall along the eastern side of the city, giving Salt Lake locals a high-elevation playground right in their backyard. In the Wasatch Range you'll find some of the deepest, freshest snow in North America, as well as epic hiking, climbing, camping, fishing, and mountain biking. But if you have spent time exploring the Wasatch Front, then you know that the easily accessible canyons get crowded. The most accessible canyons around Salt Lake City have overflowing parking lots at trailheads during the summer, and are backed up with ski resort traffic in the winter. In which case you should do as a Salt Lake City local does — head up East Canyon when you need a mountain escape.

East Canyon State Park is less than an hour's drive from Salt Lake City, but tucked far enough into the hills that you forget how close you are. You can have a daylong mountain getaway and still make it back to the city by dinnertime. The road into East Canyon climbs through dry hills scattered with sagebrush and aspens before dropping into the beachfront real estate (mountain version) along East Canyon Reservoir.

Another thing that makes East Canyon stand out from Big Cottonwood, Little Cottonwood, and Millcreek Canyon (the closest major mountain recreation areas to Salt Lake City) is watersports. The former canyons are part of the city's protected watershed, so water access is restricted. But in East Canyon, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, floating, doggie paddling — all of it is allowed.