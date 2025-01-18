The Western Ski Country Destination Pulling Double-Duty As A Secret Foodie Mecca

With a handle on tourism, religion, skiing, and outdoor adventures, Salt Lake City truly caters to a broad audience. To feed the millions of travelers that flood in annually to take advantage of the area's thousands of acres of snow-covered slopes, the city developed a restaurant scene that secured its position as one of the nation's top 30 foodie cities. The secret, though, is that this title is hotly contested by a nearby city with a population that's not even a tenth of its size. Heber Valley and the city bearing its name sit about 40 miles outside of Salt Lake, its direct path cut off by the Wasatch Mountain State Park. Here, culinary wonders have sprouted, giving the City of the Saints a run for its money.

You wouldn't describe Heber City as a well-known destination for travelers. But while it doesn't draw the attention of Salt Lake and its access to outdoor thrills, once word gets out about what's hiding in this ski country destination, it's bound to attract larger crowds. Along with the outdoor fun of Nordic skiing and snow tubing near the Wasatch Mountain Range, Heber City is a world-class food mecca, filled with eateries serving up some of the best cuisine in Utah.

Come for the snowy entertainment, and stay for the locally owned and supplied restaurants and bakeries that could go up against any five-star establishment in Salt Lake City. But before getting lost in the flavorful offerings scattered around Heber City, it's best to work up that appetite.