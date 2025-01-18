The Western Ski Country Destination Pulling Double-Duty As A Secret Foodie Mecca
With a handle on tourism, religion, skiing, and outdoor adventures, Salt Lake City truly caters to a broad audience. To feed the millions of travelers that flood in annually to take advantage of the area's thousands of acres of snow-covered slopes, the city developed a restaurant scene that secured its position as one of the nation's top 30 foodie cities. The secret, though, is that this title is hotly contested by a nearby city with a population that's not even a tenth of its size. Heber Valley and the city bearing its name sit about 40 miles outside of Salt Lake, its direct path cut off by the Wasatch Mountain State Park. Here, culinary wonders have sprouted, giving the City of the Saints a run for its money.
You wouldn't describe Heber City as a well-known destination for travelers. But while it doesn't draw the attention of Salt Lake and its access to outdoor thrills, once word gets out about what's hiding in this ski country destination, it's bound to attract larger crowds. Along with the outdoor fun of Nordic skiing and snow tubing near the Wasatch Mountain Range, Heber City is a world-class food mecca, filled with eateries serving up some of the best cuisine in Utah.
Come for the snowy entertainment, and stay for the locally owned and supplied restaurants and bakeries that could go up against any five-star establishment in Salt Lake City. But before getting lost in the flavorful offerings scattered around Heber City, it's best to work up that appetite.
Building up an appetite outside of Heber City
Just 25 minutes north of the up-and-coming foodie city is picturesque Park City and the Deer Valley Resort. There, at 6,570 feet above sea level, the base of Deer Valley Resort gazes up at the 9,570-foot Empire summit. It's a long and thrilling way down at this ski-only resort, which converts into a bike park when the snow melts away. No matter the season, the views are spectacular, and the adventures are doubly so. You can put your nerves to the test by tackling trails and slopes or take it easy by embarking on a gentle hike, taking part in the onsite culinary classes, or grabbing a seat for a concert or festival.
A little closer to the heart of Heber City, you'll find a hidden marvel from over 10,000 years ago. The Utah Crater treats those willing to brave claustrophobia with a historic geothermal hot spring nestled within the earth. Take a load off and swim within the therapeutic waters, or test your mettle by scuba diving in the spring's 65-foot depths. The Utah Crater connects visitors with the absolute grandeur of Mother Nature and may leave some wondering what other relaxing secrets lie within her crust.
From Heber Valley, U.S. Route 189 leads into Jordanelle State Park and the Jordanelle Reservoir. Tranquility and fun await at this thrilling reservoir state park. Camp, hike, or get your feet wet at this hidden marvel, then return to Heber to partake in the local cuisine.
Culinary treasures of Heber City
Even if you spend your day at Deer Valley Resort, you'll want to head back south to Heber City for dinner or lunch. After all, the focus there is on farm-fresh ingredients and unforgettable bites. The city delights in filling empty stomachs, with dozens of restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, and more serving the local community and its visitors. Take Day 'N' Nite Cafe-Bistro, for example. This New American eatery elevates casual comfort food — you'll never think of omelets or pancakes the same way again after getting lost on the culinary journey offered at Day 'N' Nite.
Highlighting Heber City favorites isn't easy, considering so many of its restaurants come highly revered. Granny's Drive-In, for example, draws in diners with classic burgers and shakes that are so good they warrant a 4.0 user rating on Tripadvisor. A solid 5.0 rating means The Bagel Den should be a stop for at least one breakfast to see how Utah's bagels measure up to New York's. The Nordic Yurt Dinner puts a spin on traditional restaurants, allowing guests to dine on a four-course meal within an authentic, inviting yurt, joining Arizona's Caverns Grotto restaurant as one of the most unique dining experiences you'll find in the country. Then there's Dairy Keen Drive-In, a local favorite since 1946 that still serves up food in a family-friendly dining atmosphere.
Heber City's focus on food further ensures that those who pass through won't go hungry, whether they're visiting for a casual adventure or to tackle some black diamond slopes.