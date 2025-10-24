The 'Crossroads Of Silicon Valley' Is A Charming California City With Top-Tier Shopping And Mountain Trails

When people think of Silicon Valley in Northern California, they think of technology, innovation, and billions of dollars. But, do they know where Silicon Valley is? It's in Santa Clara County, on the south shores of San Francisco Bay, covering an area of 1,854 miles, and its perimeters are ever expanding. Its birthplace is the charming and walkable Palo Alto, just one among its 13 cities. Other Silicon Valley cities include San Jose and Los Altos, one of America's wealthiest suburbs. A lesser-known city in the hub is Milpitas, headquarters to Cisco Systems and KLA Corporation, and considered the crossroads of Silicon Valley due to its convenient location between two freeways (I-880 and I-680). If you like more down-to-earth housing prices, shopping malls, Asian food, and outdoor exploration, Milpitas is a great landing spot.

With the recent announcement of Cisco's new AI chip, it's hard to square today's cutting-edge breakthroughs with the community's simpler origins. First inhabited by the Ohlone tribes, the region attracted Spanish explorers who issued land grants, including one to Jose Mario de Jesus Alviso, considered the founder of Milpitas. There he built his family's adobe in 1834 and farmed the land with cattle, vineyards, and fruit trees. The Gold Rush and the railroad also brought American settlers to the thriving area. By the turn of the century, the population hit a lull until the post-war boom. Milpitas incorporated in 1954, and Ford opened a $50-million factory in 1955, sparking its next wave of growth.

For more backstory on Milpitas, which means "little cornfields," the Alviso Adobe is worth a visit. Considered the area's oldest home, tours of the renovated farmhouse include the original three rooms, the 1930s kitchen addition, and historic exterior buildings. Tours are available on the second Saturday of the month.