The 'Crossroads Of Silicon Valley' Is A Charming California City With Top-Tier Shopping And Mountain Trails
When people think of Silicon Valley in Northern California, they think of technology, innovation, and billions of dollars. But, do they know where Silicon Valley is? It's in Santa Clara County, on the south shores of San Francisco Bay, covering an area of 1,854 miles, and its perimeters are ever expanding. Its birthplace is the charming and walkable Palo Alto, just one among its 13 cities. Other Silicon Valley cities include San Jose and Los Altos, one of America's wealthiest suburbs. A lesser-known city in the hub is Milpitas, headquarters to Cisco Systems and KLA Corporation, and considered the crossroads of Silicon Valley due to its convenient location between two freeways (I-880 and I-680). If you like more down-to-earth housing prices, shopping malls, Asian food, and outdoor exploration, Milpitas is a great landing spot.
With the recent announcement of Cisco's new AI chip, it's hard to square today's cutting-edge breakthroughs with the community's simpler origins. First inhabited by the Ohlone tribes, the region attracted Spanish explorers who issued land grants, including one to Jose Mario de Jesus Alviso, considered the founder of Milpitas. There he built his family's adobe in 1834 and farmed the land with cattle, vineyards, and fruit trees. The Gold Rush and the railroad also brought American settlers to the thriving area. By the turn of the century, the population hit a lull until the post-war boom. Milpitas incorporated in 1954, and Ford opened a $50-million factory in 1955, sparking its next wave of growth.
For more backstory on Milpitas, which means "little cornfields," the Alviso Adobe is worth a visit. Considered the area's oldest home, tours of the renovated farmhouse include the original three rooms, the 1930s kitchen addition, and historic exterior buildings. Tours are available on the second Saturday of the month.
Shop and eat in the charming Crossroads of Silicon Valley
Homeownership is more attainable in Milpitas than in its neighboring 'hoods. Median home values in Milpitas were about $1.4 million in 2025, compared to $4 million in Los Altos. And transportation options are convenient. With a location 40 minutes south of San Francisco and 11 miles north of San Jose, this community of 81,000 is close to two of the nation's least crowded airports. In addition, a light rail line opened for service in 2004 and an extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), opened in 2020, connecting Milpitas with San Francisco.
Because of the area's many transportation corridors, you won't find a traditional downtown shopping district in Milpitas. One of Milpitas' claims to fame, though, is the Great Mall of the Bay Area. This large, indoor outlet mall sits on the site of the former Ford assembly plant, which closed in 1983. With more than 200 outlet stores, including Uniqlo, H&M, and Michael Kors, along with a 20-plex movie theater and the Legoland Discover Center, Great Mall is the largest enclosed outlet and value shopping destination in Northern California. Unlike other big malls, Great Mall is one story with an oval racetrack layout so if you skip a store and want to return, walk the loop again.
Milipitas' large Asian population — making up nearly 72% of the community — means you're never far from good boba tea or fusion delicacies. At McCarthy Ranch Marketplace, an open-air mall with about 30 stores and restaurants, the Banana Leaf Restaurant is packed most nights thanks to its Malaysian, Singaporean, and Thai offerings, such as Pad Thai and spicy sambal chicken. A cluster of tea places are nearby, including Ceres, known for strawberry and mango (presented like a sunny side up egg) matcha.
Hike, meditate, and learn on the mountain trails of Milpitas
With a mild climate averaging 59 degrees, as well as 37 parks, it's hard to stay indoors in Milpitas. Ed R. Levin County Park along the Diablo Range is the biggest park in Milpitas, and arguably the prettiest with its lush hills and two lakes. After paying the minimal parking fee, you can hang glide, paraglide, ride horses, fish, picnic, or just gaze at the scenery. Among the nature trails are the 9-mile hike to Monument Peak, or the 13-mile trek to Mission Peak. Tots will appreciate the play structures at Delano Manongs Park, from hillside slides to flower-shaped structures. This newer park lacks shade so bring sunscreen.
Golfers can stay busy in Milpitas with two local golf courses, or find another 34 options within a 20-mile drive. Spring Valley Golf Course offers golfers 18 holes of wide, lush fairways and occasional water hazards in a peaceful setting in the foothills that may rankle some with its poor cell service. Bay View Golf Club is a more challenging course with a hilly layout and fast greens, but it rewards players with panoramic views of the region.
If you're seeking a little Zen and a departure from the ordinary, pay a visit to the Dragon Mountain Thien Long Son Park, a hillside retreat owned by a local businessman. Open to the public for free, this is a place of serenity where you may hear wind chimes or smell incense as you explore sculpture gardens with Buddhist statues, makeshift shrines and altars, or relax in meditation gardens. You can park at the base of the hill and climb the steep stairs to the peak.