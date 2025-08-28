These Are America's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025, According To Research

In the years following World War II, veterans and their families flocked to the American suburbs. They put down roots in colorful, cookie-cutter communities thanks to GI benefits, and commuted to work in their Chevrolets, Chryslers, and Cadillacs on freshly-paved highways. In the decades since, the country's suburbs have only continued to grow, and while some are still home to those mass-produced ranch-style houses popular in the '50s, some look a little different. You'll find dozens of upscale communities on the outskirts of cities like San Francisco and Sunnyvale, for example, all thanks to the growing influence of the tech industry. Single-car garages have been replaced by double- and even triple-car contraptions, and, in general, homes are bigger. A lot bigger.

Our search to find America's wealthiest suburbs, determined using average household income as well as home value, began with Go Banking Rates. Some towns are old-money vestiges, rich in history and shaded by century-old trees, and others are brand-new, built to accommodate the wealthy outside up-and-coming cities. That being said, we found that these communities typically have a few common denominators: Chic downtowns with upscale (and sometimes even Michelin-recognized) restaurants, lush parks, golf courses, natural beauty, and top-rated public schools. Listed below, in descending order from least-wealthy to wealthiest, are the most affluent suburbs in the United States of America.