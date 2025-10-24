Pennsylvania's 'Weather Capital' Offers A Walkable Downtown, Trails, Museums, And Historic Sites

The borough of Punxsutawney gets its day in the sun once a year in February. That's when resident rodent meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow on Groundhog Day and makes the short trek to Gobbler's Knob to peep for his shadow and predict when winter will end. This Western Pennsylvanian twist on German lore has taken place every year since 1886, and over the years has expanded to include activities like a Groundhog Ball, a talent show, and a Groundhog Club Banquet on the days leading up to Phil's prognostication.

But while Phil put Punxsutawney on the map, Groundhog Day isn't the only time it's worth visiting this Pennsylvania borough. Similar to nearby towns like the tourist-friendly Amish village of Smicksburg or the historic hidden gem of Saltsburg, Punxsutawney combines unique landmarks and small-town charm with easy access to nature. Its downtown has groundhog-themed attractions all year. You can visit Phil's Burrow on E. Mahoning Street any day between dusk and dawn, or take a walking tour to track down all 41 fiberglass groundhogs from the Phantastic Phils! public art project.

There are a few ways to get to Punxsutawney. The DuBois Regional Airport is about a 30-minute drive, and it's a straightforward two-hour drive from Pittsburgh, conveniently located at the intersection of State Route 36 and U.S. 119. To immerse in the town's history, you can stay in unique local lodgings like the Victorian mansion that now houses the Barclay Bed & Breakfast or the Jackson Run Bed & Breakfast, whose main property is an 1880s farmhouse. Just bear in mind that Punxsutawney fills up for Groundhog Day. Some visitors report needing to stay 40 minutes away, so you'll want to book early if you plan to visit for the holiday.