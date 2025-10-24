North Carolina's Underrated, Quietest Of The Brunswick Island Beaches Is A Coastal Gem With Turtle Egg Hatches And Cozy Stays
You can trust North Carolina to deliver on some of the most gorgeous coastal stretches in the States, from the wilderness of the Outer Banks to the quaint seaside communities and marshy wetlands Oak Island is famous for. About 40 million people flock to the Old North State every year, many looking to enjoy its most popular beaches, including Atlantic Beach, Nags Head, and Emerald Isle. So if you are after a secluded spot away from the masses, you may want to head to the least populated and quietest beach on the enchanting Brunswick Islands.
Located on Oak Island, the town of Caswell Beach and its eponymous stretch of sand are the perfect coastal destination for those seeking a relaxing getaway and wildlife encounters without the crowds. Miles of grainy golden beach, interspersed by sea oats, transform this otherwise lesser-known spot into a postcard-perfect find. Leisure activities aggregator BoatBooker even placed Caswell Beach in the top 10 hidden gem beaches across the United States, based on extensive Google Maps data from travelers. Maybe because so few make it their go-to vacation spot, this underexplored beach has become a designated marine turtle refuge, with dozens of turtle hatchings taking place in the spring and summer. Between May and September, visitors can witness this magical phenomenon, all the while residing in a dedicated wildlife sanctuary.
Though its fascination lies in its secludedness, it's easy to reach Caswell Beach from either vibrant Wilmington, named one of America's top 2025 summer destinations, just 36 miles north, or Bald Head Island, a carless paradise full of great beaches, which is only 14 miles over the scenic Southport-Bald Head Island Bridge, plus a ferry.
Enjoy coastal delights and turtle egg hatches in Caswell Beach
As one of the top underrated beaches across the States, it's no wonder Caswell Beach has managed to keep some of its natural coastline in pristine conditions. A unique draw for travelers fond of wildlife encounters, the area is home to nesting turtles in late spring and well into summer. Though loggerhead turtles are the most common breed observed, green turtle and leatherback specimens make an appearance from time to time.
Visitors who pick this corner of paradise to stay overnight are asked to take a few steps to contribute to the conservation aspect, including turning off all outside lights not to distract turtles heading to the sea, and only using infrared torch lights when outside. As you stroll on Caswell Beach, you will see many sticks and nets covering patches of sand. Those are marked nests, and in due time, turtle hatchlings will crawl out and make their epic journey from the nest chamber underground into the sea. Make sure you keep any pets at bay when you approach the sites, and if you are lucky enough to witness this magical moment as it happens, keep a safe distance and do not pick up the baby turtles.
Caswell Beach is ideal for water activities, including kayaking on the peaceful bay, and fishing, a favorite pastime in the area, thanks to the bonanza of fishing piers and docks where to lure the freshest catch and the most stunning prize fish. This zone, in fact, is recognized by fishing aficionados as a hotspot for inshore species, including redfish, black drum, speckled trout, and flounder. Fishing permits may vary from one water access to the other, so make sure to refer to the Brunswick Islands website for updated information.
What to do and where to find the coziest stays in Caswell Beach
As the imposing, silver lighthouse towering atop Caswell Beach suggests, the area is used to warmly welcoming visitors in. The architectural beacon likely to catch your eye as you drive into the area is the 153-foot-tall Oak Island Lighthouse, marking the place where Caswell Beach faces the muzzle of Bald Head Island. Adventurous travelers can tour the lighthouse — if they are brave enough to climb the steep 131 steps to the top.
You won't see high rises and all-inclusives here, and that's part of the appeal of the place. The sound of beach bars and rowdy bonfires is replaced by the natural sounds of waves and reeds dancing in the wind. To make the most of your overnight stay, you can pick from a handful of accommodation options, from spartan beachside basic room rentals to decidedly more luxurious oceanfront homes with private pools and more comprehensive resort amenities. Whether you want to watch the waves roll in from your second-row oceanside suite or bury your toes in the sand directly in front of your campervan, the area is perfect for cozy stays to sync to your own rhythm.
You're sure to fulfill all your shopping and entertainment needs in Oak Island, home to more than 8,000 people and thriving with events, music festivals, and local celebrations of all kinds. You can have your cake and eat it too, by staying in Caswell Beach to enjoy a crowds-free holiday with the beach all to yourself, while benefitting from the amenities and shopping hubs in the nearby buzzing town, only 8 miles further west.