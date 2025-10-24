North Carolina's Underrated, Quietest Of The Brunswick Island Beaches Is A Coastal Gem With Turtle Egg Hatches And Cozy Stays

You can trust North Carolina to deliver on some of the most gorgeous coastal stretches in the States, from the wilderness of the Outer Banks to the quaint seaside communities and marshy wetlands Oak Island is famous for. About 40 million people flock to the Old North State every year, many looking to enjoy its most popular beaches, including Atlantic Beach, Nags Head, and Emerald Isle. So if you are after a secluded spot away from the masses, you may want to head to the least populated and quietest beach on the enchanting Brunswick Islands.

Located on Oak Island, the town of Caswell Beach and its eponymous stretch of sand are the perfect coastal destination for those seeking a relaxing getaway and wildlife encounters without the crowds. Miles of grainy golden beach, interspersed by sea oats, transform this otherwise lesser-known spot into a postcard-perfect find. Leisure activities aggregator BoatBooker even placed Caswell Beach in the top 10 hidden gem beaches across the United States, based on extensive Google Maps data from travelers. Maybe because so few make it their go-to vacation spot, this underexplored beach has become a designated marine turtle refuge, with dozens of turtle hatchings taking place in the spring and summer. Between May and September, visitors can witness this magical phenomenon, all the while residing in a dedicated wildlife sanctuary.

Though its fascination lies in its secludedness, it's easy to reach Caswell Beach from either vibrant Wilmington, named one of America's top 2025 summer destinations, just 36 miles north, or Bald Head Island, a carless paradise full of great beaches, which is only 14 miles over the scenic Southport-Bald Head Island Bridge, plus a ferry.