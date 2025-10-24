Take A Peaceful Journey Through Vermont's Past, Where Stories Meet Picturesque Hillside Views

Montpelier might be America's smallest state capital, but this charming Vermont city is big on culture, history, and lush natural beauty, along with boasting look-a-like French landscapes and a vibrant food scene. Beholding the city's gold-domed State House, sweeping through the Vermont History Museum, and grabbing gourmet goodies at the Capital City Farmer's Market are a must, but one of Montpelier's best discoveries lures visitors off the beaten path. Enter the unlikely Green Mount Cemetery, where you can take a peaceful journey through Vermont's past through stories spun by fascinating funerary art set amongst picturesque, hillside views.

Nestled along the Winooski River off Highway 2, just five minutes south of Hubbard Park, Green Mount Cemetery makes an excellent stop on your next scenic Vermont road trip. In fact, the cemetery's narrow, serpentine streets sprawl over 35 terraced acres, making it a unique road trip in its own right. Drive through the hulking stone entrance and continue along Green Mount's 2.5 miles of winding roads. A verdant, rolling hillside dappled with a diverse array of sculptural funerary art stretches out before you. Naturally, mourners are drawn to these artistic plots, but so too are visitors impressed enough to leave glowing online reviews. "Very well kept cemetery and beautiful views from the top on a clear day," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor.

Start your funeral march by stopping at the entrance for a handy cemetery map, which also includes suggestions for a walking tour. Just take note that the terrain can be challenging whether you choose to walk or drive. "It's a very hilly cemetery to walk through, and it's not easy to drive through either due to several narrow lanes with little ditches on either side," advises one Tripadvisor comment.