South Carolina's 'Black Pearl' Is A Proudly Historic Beach Town With Festivals, Culture, And Luxury Rentals
It's safe to say Myrtle Beach is a well known and popular destination. Located between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is Atlantic Beach, South Carolina. The area was established in the early 1930s by the Gullah-Geechee (descendants of enslaved West Africans) who wanted a safe seaside retreat after being denied access to nearby beaches (similar to Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard). The town became a go-to beachside destination where Black entrepreneurs could thrive and families could unwind. This sense of a safe haven resulted in the town being referred to as the "Black Pearl." Though economic developments have resulted in many shifts, the town, which consists of four oceanfront blocks, is still Black-owned and continues to shine a light on the area's history.
Not to be confused with Atlantic Beach in North Carolina, Atlantic Beach in South Carolina has continued to thrive. In fact, in 2024, the town celebrated its 90th anniversary, and this year it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Not only is the location historically and culturally rich, it also continues to be a beautiful beach destination for those seeking great food, views, and festivals.
Even if this is your first time hearing about Atlantic Beach, it's quite easy to get to. Myrtle Beach International Airport, which has direct flights to more than 50 U.S. destinations, is just 30 minutes away. Also, the lodging accommodations in Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach offer luxury multi-level homes, some with jacuzzis, and many with an ocean view.
Festivals in Atlantic Beach
That strong culture is evident throughout the area, and is showcased during Atlantic Beach's annual festivals. The three-day Gullah Geechee Festival is a major draw in August. The free celebration highlights the culture through a storytellers stage, parade, and a seafood and rice cooking competition. There's even photo booths with vintage Atlantic Beach backgrounds. The festivities also include tons of food vendors, crafts, and more in an environment that's family-friendly.
Another extremely popular event is the Atlantic Beach BikeFest. The Memorial Day weekend event has been drawing major crowds since the 1980s, especially as many Black bikers felt less than welcome at other similar events around the country. During the festivities, tons of bikes line the streets of Atlantic Beach and there's food, music, and an overall sense of community. Even those who aren't necessarily bike enthusiasts attend the Bike Week year-after-year. Also, in 2025, the city launched its Summer Concert Series running from July until November. Depending on the night, you'll hear music that spans genres from funk to Motown classics and jazz. As a part of the concert series, there are also two specially-themed weekends; I Love Seafood Festival and a Motown Review.
Luxury rentals and where to stay in Atlantic Beach
It should come as no surprise that a quaint, historically rich town like this has quite a few rental properties with beautiful oceanfront views. The spacious rentals can comfortably sleep a family or group of friends and amenities can include large suites and even a private movie theater. At these luxury homes, the beach is right outside of your window, and many of the properties also have beautifully designed pool areas with grills, game rooms, and pool tables. These amenities make it easy to settle in and call Atlantic Beach home for a few days. Depending on the season and availability, it's not rare to see some rentals for nearly $900 per night. In addition to booking in advance to possibly lower costs, it's important to check each property's rental rules as they may have minimum age requirements for non-family members and strict no party rules.
A few days or even a long weekend in the historically significant Atlantic Beach has a little bit of everything for every traveler. Families and those interested in learning about the culture that shapes the coastal region will walk away with lots of information. Whereas solo travelers or a group of friends can have a relaxing weekend in a town that's full of charm and beauty, without the bustle of a major city. After enjoying time in Atlantic Beach, you might be tempted to travel to St. Helena, the coastal South Carolina destination on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Also, just a short ride from St. Helena is Beaufort, "America's Happiest Seaside Town."