South Carolina's 'Black Pearl' Is A Proudly Historic Beach Town With Festivals, Culture, And Luxury Rentals

It's safe to say Myrtle Beach is a well known and popular destination. Located between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is Atlantic Beach, South Carolina. The area was established in the early 1930s by the Gullah-Geechee (descendants of enslaved West Africans) who wanted a safe seaside retreat after being denied access to nearby beaches (similar to Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard). The town became a go-to beachside destination where Black entrepreneurs could thrive and families could unwind. This sense of a safe haven resulted in the town being referred to as the "Black Pearl." Though economic developments have resulted in many shifts, the town, which consists of four oceanfront blocks, is still Black-owned and continues to shine a light on the area's history.

Not to be confused with Atlantic Beach in North Carolina, Atlantic Beach in South Carolina has continued to thrive. In fact, in 2024, the town celebrated its 90th anniversary, and this year it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Not only is the location historically and culturally rich, it also continues to be a beautiful beach destination for those seeking great food, views, and festivals.

Even if this is your first time hearing about Atlantic Beach, it's quite easy to get to. Myrtle Beach International Airport, which has direct flights to more than 50 U.S. destinations, is just 30 minutes away. Also, the lodging accommodations in Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach offer luxury multi-level homes, some with jacuzzis, and many with an ocean view.