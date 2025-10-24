Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Charming, Historically Significant City With An Impressive Downtown
What do you get when you mix a quaint downtown with a historic gem? Ripon, Wisconsin. Situated about 80 miles from Madison and 70 miles from Green Bay, Ripon is a perfect destination for those looking to visit the Badger State. The city is historically significant and known for being the birthplace of the Republican Party. The city is also scenic and includes delightful stops like Vines & Rushes Winery and a beautifully preserved Victorian downtown with a lively main street, Watson Street.
With a population of over 16,000 residents, Ripon is a small city, but it doesn't skimp on fun activities. While there is no shortage of great wine spots in Wisconsin, like the historic winery in the art-filled streets of Algoma, the Vines & Rushes Winery is another gem to try. The winery has been ranked by Tripadvisor as the best thing to do in Ripon and is located on the Prellwitz Family Farm. In addition to offering a variety of fresh wines, the destination also serves wood-fired brick oven pizza and organizes events that range from live music to art exhibitions to yoga.
Another charming spot worth visiting in the impressive downtown is a place called Patina Vie, a shop perfect for any artist passing through. Selling everything from art prints to kitchen and dining items to rugs to jewelry and apparel, one Redditor called the place "an amazing boutique." The downtown area has Watson Street, which is home to events throughout the year, including an autumnal Septemberfest and a Christmas celebration when winter comes around. For those wanting a sweet treat while visiting the downtown area, Sweet n' Saulty Ice Cream Parlor is a great place to cool off.
Things to do in Ripon, Wisconsin
Wisconsin is full of historic destinations, like Prairie de Chien, a colorful getaway bursting with trails, trees, and crisp air, but Ripon is a historic destination that's often overlooked. As the site where one of the United States' two political parties was founded, this city is of particular importance. In 1854, only seven years before the Civil War began, a group of Wisconsin citizens from various political parties, including the Whigs, Free Soilers, and Democrats, met at the Little White School House. The group opposed the passing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which allowed slavery to be permitted in more states. They formed the Republican Party as a response and, within a few years, a member of their party, Abraham Lincoln, was elected president. The structure now serves as a public museum where guided tours are available for those wanting to learn more about the formation of the party.
For adventurers looking to move around a bit after taking in American history, Ceresco Prairie Conservancy at Ripon College provides 130 acres of land that's perfect for hiking, biking, and walking. The Ceresco Prairie Conservancy Loop is a 1.2-mile trail that includes diverse terrain and scenic views of nature. Mascoutin Valley State Trail is another local favorite for scenic, countryside walks and ambles through rural farmland and prairies over 22 miles.
Where to eat and stay in Ripon, Wisconsin
Looking to dine out in Ripon? Mr. & Mrs. P's Eatery is rated as the top restaurant in Ripon according to Tripadvisor. The spot serves up a variety of dishes, including banana bread French toast, chicken fajitas, and gyros. Mr. & Mrs. P's Eatery is great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With nearly a perfect score on Yelp, the Knuth Brewing Company is a treasure in Ripon. One Yelp reviewer wrote that the "Pizzas were great and the salads were huge. Worth the trip to Ripon." The destination has a full menu of foods in addition to pizza and hosts live music events, so if you can't make it to Lakefront Brewery along the Milwaukee River, then Knuth Brewing Company is a great alternative.
Fox and Crow Bistro is another comfortable option that offers a seasonal menu. Rated five stars on both Google and Facebook, this restaurant is another can't-miss with shrimp risotto and crab cakes on the menu. If you've decided you'd like to stay the night in Ripon, then Mapes Hotel is an excellent choice. Situated in the heart of downtown, the Mapes Hotel has king and queen suites that include apartment-style sleeper sofas. Each suite includes a kitchen, bathroom, living room, and a bedroom. For those planning how to get to Ripon, the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is about an hour and 40 minutes away by car. Visitors will likely want to rent a car as public transportation to Ripon is almost nonexistent.