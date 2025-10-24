Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Charming, Historically Significant City With An Impressive Downtown

What do you get when you mix a quaint downtown with a historic gem? Ripon, Wisconsin. Situated about 80 miles from Madison and 70 miles from Green Bay, Ripon is a perfect destination for those looking to visit the Badger State. The city is historically significant and known for being the birthplace of the Republican Party. The city is also scenic and includes delightful stops like Vines & Rushes Winery and a beautifully preserved Victorian downtown with a lively main street, Watson Street.

With a population of over 16,000 residents, Ripon is a small city, but it doesn't skimp on fun activities. While there is no shortage of great wine spots in Wisconsin, like the historic winery in the art-filled streets of Algoma, the Vines & Rushes Winery is another gem to try. The winery has been ranked by Tripadvisor as the best thing to do in Ripon and is located on the Prellwitz Family Farm. In addition to offering a variety of fresh wines, the destination also serves wood-fired brick oven pizza and organizes events that range from live music to art exhibitions to yoga.

Another charming spot worth visiting in the impressive downtown is a place called Patina Vie, a shop perfect for any artist passing through. Selling everything from art prints to kitchen and dining items to rugs to jewelry and apparel, one Redditor called the place "an amazing boutique." The downtown area has Watson Street, which is home to events throughout the year, including an autumnal Septemberfest and a Christmas celebration when winter comes around. For those wanting a sweet treat while visiting the downtown area, Sweet n' Saulty Ice Cream Parlor is a great place to cool off.