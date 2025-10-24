One Of Maine's Hidden Gems Is A Picturesque Portland Park With A Scenic Beach And Hiking Trails
Maine is a great travel destination, famous for its fall foliage, the picturesque Acadia National Park, as well as scrumptious seafood and exquisite lobster. However, unless you live on the East Coast and plan on driving to Maine to start your travels, most visitors will begin their trip in Portland, which is home to the state's largest airport, the Portland International Jetport (PWM) — not to be confused with the Portland International Airport in Oregon which happens to be one of the most beautiful airports in America. Portland, Maine, is a great New England city filled with seafood and walkable shops, and is definitely worth spending a couple of days in to explore.
While exploring, make sure to check out the city's hidden gem: Eastern Promenade Park. This park is located a less than 10-minute drive from downtown Portland right on the water looking out at Great Diamond Island, Mackworth Island State Park, and Peaks Island, which just so happens to be one of the 10 best islands for a quintessential East Coast getaway. There is plenty to do at Eastern Promenade Park, from having a picnic and bird watching to getting active with a few games of tennis or basketball. The park even has a playground for kids and designated areas where dogs are allowed to be off leash. However, the most popular thing to do at the Eastern Promenade to take in the beauty of the New England coastline is to walk the Eastern Promenade Trail or take in some sun at the beach.
Enjoying the beach at Eastern Promenade Park
East End beach is a fan-favorite of those in the Portland area. Note that the beach can get crowded in the summer and it is a sand and pebble beach, so you might want to bring watershoes or sandals if you plan on swimming or playing sports. Reviewers on Google have noted that East End beach is good for kayaking and canoeing. If you aren't in the mood to bring your own boat, you can always rent one there or take a tour with Portland Paddle (located just a short walk from the beach). The best way to take in a view of Fort Gorges — a military fort atop an island — is by paddling there by yourself or by booking a tour. Although paddling there yourself comes with more of a thrill, tours are nice in that your guide will have much to offer in terms of information and general history of the fort. A frequently visited landmark, Fort Gorges' construction spanned a total of seven years from 1861 to 1868. Today, it stands as an icon of 19th century military architecture.
East End beach itself has good facilities, including a public restroom. If you're on the other end of the beach from the restrooms, there are also porta potties available. The beach is open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dogs are allowed on the beach, but only if they're leashed and during certain hours in the summer. No dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Walk along the Eastern Promenade Trail
The Eastern Promenade Trail is a 3.5-mile-long trail that follows an old rail trail, and offers lovely harbor vistas. Walking the entirety of this trail takes anywhere between an hour and an hour-and-a-half, depending on your pace. There is a dirt path and a paved path that run next to each other, and the trail is rated as being easy in terms of difficulty. One reviewer on AllTrails said, "Wonderful, wide bike path along the water. Fort Allen is awesome with lots of signs and places to sit in the grass. Views of the harbor and forts are amazing."
Eastern Promenade is a multi-use trail so you may have to share the path with bikes and rollerbladers. If you are a visitor and don't have a bike with you, you can rent one from the Portland Encyclepedia company. This bike rental business is open everyday except Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the season ends on September 23, and has everything from adult bikes and cruisers to kids bikes. Depending on the type of bike you're interested in renting, prices vary from $45 for a half-day rental (four hours) to $85 for the entire day.
If you'd like to stay near the park in Portland so that you have access to incredible sunrise and sunset views every day, there are a few hotels in the area, including the Hilton Garden Inn and Portland Harbor Hotel, with prices for both on the steeper side. With its location right next to downtown, there is also plenty to do that is within walking distance of the trail and park. If you'd like to get a good view of the bay, check out the Portland Observatory, which happens to be the only maritime signal tower like it left in the United States today. Tours cost $10 for adults, and operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.