One Of Maine's Hidden Gems Is A Picturesque Portland Park With A Scenic Beach And Hiking Trails

The Eastern Promenade Trail is a 3.5-mile-long trail that follows an old rail trail, and offers lovely harbor vistas. Walking the entirety of this trail takes anywhere between an hour and an hour-and-a-half, depending on your pace. There is a dirt path and a paved path that run next to each other, and the trail is rated as being easy in terms of difficulty. One reviewer on AllTrails said, "Wonderful, wide bike path along the water. Fort Allen is awesome with lots of signs and places to sit in the grass. Views of the harbor and forts are amazing."

Eastern Promenade is a multi-use trail so you may have to share the path with bikes and rollerbladers. If you are a visitor and don't have a bike with you, you can rent one from the Portland Encyclepedia company. This bike rental business is open everyday except Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the season ends on September 23, and has everything from adult bikes and cruisers to kids bikes. Depending on the type of bike you're interested in renting, prices vary from $45 for a half-day rental (four hours) to $85 for the entire day.

If you'd like to stay near the park in Portland so that you have access to incredible sunrise and sunset views every day, there are a few hotels in the area, including the Hilton Garden Inn and Portland Harbor Hotel, with prices for both on the steeper side. With its location right next to downtown, there is also plenty to do that is within walking distance of the trail and park. If you'd like to get a good view of the bay, check out the Portland Observatory, which happens to be the only maritime signal tower like it left in the United States today. Tours cost $10 for adults, and operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.