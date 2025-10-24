Long Island's 'Best Retirement Spot' Is A Historic Hamlet With Scenic Parks, Boutique Shops, And Markets
Long Island, New York, has a reputation for mixing coastal riches with charm, probably best exemplified by Montauk, a famed beach town with world-class surf and seafood. Yet that same draw for travelers can be a fulfilling mix for longer-term stays — say, for retirement. Long Island's north coast offers what was named the area's "best retirement spot" by retirement community Jefferson's Ferry: Setauket. This historic hamlet, an hour and 15 minutes by car from Manhattan, rewards short-term visits or post-work life equally, with scenic parks, boutique shops, and markets.
The town has a long history of discretion and tact (perfect for retirees), dating back to its Revolutionary War-era role as the headquarters of George Washington's famed Culper Spy Ring. Covert messages emanated from the town about British troop movements, informing Washington's military tactics. Its role in America's revolution continued with the Battle of Setauket, when General Samuel Holden Parsons led an attack on a Loyalist fortification. The gambit failed but demonstrated the Patriots' strength and resolve. The remnants of that history stand in the Old Setauket Historic District, which includes structures from the Revolutionary era, with bullet holes from the Battle of Setauket still visible.
That era of strife and skullduggery seems long gone in today's Setauket. The bucolic community rests in the heart of the Three Village historic area, which includes Poquott, Stony Brook, and Old Field. Setauket can, for retirees, serve as a hub leading to the spokes of these surrounding hamlets, a short stop away from the beaches and small businesses that color any well-planned retirement. Port Jefferson, a walkable waterfront village combining beauty and history, is also about an hour away. And should a Broadway show or a night on the town beckon, residents can combine the Long Island Railroad and the subway to reach Manhattan.
Visit a park, market, and a boutique shop, all in town
Every good retirement includes a green oasis to retreat into, and Setauket offers a charming example. Frank Melville Memorial Park, located in Setauket's upper peninsula, has a distinct mix of history and natural beauty. Its 26 acres include historic structures, with woodlands, 200 plant species, and a collection of trails all interspersed. More than just a natural escape, the park offers events that can enrich a retiree's day-to-day, with yoga, writing, qigong, and dancing all on the schedule. Those looking for a more robust day can head over to the Avalon Nature Preserve, a 10-minute drive outside of town. The 216-acre conservation project features trails that traverse ponds, hilltops, and a mix of other terrain. After a nice day outdoors, you'll be hankering for shopping.
Setauket's Three Village Farmers and Artisans Market has over 40 local vendors selling their wares from one location. The neighboring sea provides fresh fish and shellfish, while local farms offer produce. Artisans sell their goods, from cheeses to hand-crafted items. Shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobe or jewelry collection also have a massive list of options to choose from, with small shops triangulated around the Three Villages area. Madison's Niche in nearby Stony Brook offers a mix of in-season, fashionable options for a fresh look.
The logistics of visiting Setauket
Setauket's accessibility via I-495 means anyone in the tri-state metropolitan area can gas up their car and go. Those flying in, take heart: Setauket is 52 miles from LaGuardia Airport, which went from total nightmare to one of the best airports in America. For those gifted with logistical judo skills, the smaller Long Island MacArthur Airport is just outside of town.
If you need to overnight, you'll discover a rich variety of accommodations in Setauket proper. Some chain hotels and motels lie on its periphery in Stony Brook and Port Jefferson, costing between $180 and $400 per night. Retirees looking for longer-term accommodations — a home to buy — should expect asking prices to range from $500,000 to over $2.5 million, depending on size and location. While there is no wrong time to visit (or retire to) Setauket, winters can hover around the freezing mark. If you're against wearing layers, aim for the shoulder season. If you're into beach weather, mid-June to mid-September has you covered.