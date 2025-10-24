Long Island's 'Best Retirement Spot' Is A Historic Hamlet With Scenic Parks, Boutique Shops, And Markets

Long Island, New York, has a reputation for mixing coastal riches with charm, probably best exemplified by Montauk, a famed beach town with world-class surf and seafood. Yet that same draw for travelers can be a fulfilling mix for longer-term stays — say, for retirement. Long Island's north coast offers what was named the area's "best retirement spot" by retirement community Jefferson's Ferry: Setauket. This historic hamlet, an hour and 15 minutes by car from Manhattan, rewards short-term visits or post-work life equally, with scenic parks, boutique shops, and markets.

The town has a long history of discretion and tact (perfect for retirees), dating back to its Revolutionary War-era role as the headquarters of George Washington's famed Culper Spy Ring. Covert messages emanated from the town about British troop movements, informing Washington's military tactics. Its role in America's revolution continued with the Battle of Setauket, when General Samuel Holden Parsons led an attack on a Loyalist fortification. The gambit failed but demonstrated the Patriots' strength and resolve. The remnants of that history stand in the Old Setauket Historic District, which includes structures from the Revolutionary era, with bullet holes from the Battle of Setauket still visible.

That era of strife and skullduggery seems long gone in today's Setauket. The bucolic community rests in the heart of the Three Village historic area, which includes Poquott, Stony Brook, and Old Field. Setauket can, for retirees, serve as a hub leading to the spokes of these surrounding hamlets, a short stop away from the beaches and small businesses that color any well-planned retirement. Port Jefferson, a walkable waterfront village combining beauty and history, is also about an hour away. And should a Broadway show or a night on the town beckon, residents can combine the Long Island Railroad and the subway to reach Manhattan.