Kentucky's Most Haunted Destination Is A Horrifying Hospital With Ghost Tours And Overnight Stays

Fade in, exterior — day: Five sprawling stories of arresting Tudor Gothic brick and ornate stonework unfurl across 180,000 square feet, capped by a distinctive tower with buttresses standing sentry above a three-bay arched (unwelcoming) entrance. Rows of windows line the unflinching facade, glaring down from one of Jefferson County, Kentucky's highest hills, shrouded in woodland and foreboding. A gargoyle awaits. Interior — night: Skeletal remains of wards, walls reveal peeling paint and graffiti; in the dimness you might glimpse chimerical forms scampering by. Deathly silence, except for children laughing and running footsteps. Morose murmurs of outside light discombobulated through broken panes (is that a face?) into spectral shadows on floors splayed with morbid mementoes of lives lost. Weeds unwieldy; the hallways stretch into murky nothingness — the kind where you roll a ball and it glides back to you, though no one is visible at the far end. Fade to black.

It's the perfect setting for a horror movie – except there's nothing cinematic about this horrifying hospital. Abandoned yet alive with supernatural energy, the former Waverly Hills Sanatorium is considered one of the world's most haunted destinations, overflowing with spooky stories, sensations, and strange encounters from operating rooms and wards to kitchens and solaria. It's also a magnet for paranormal investigators and has appeared on TV shows such as "Ghost Hunters," "Ghost Adventures," and "Destination Fear." For the rest of us, there are overnight stays guided by experienced investigators with ghost-hunting equipment. If a disquieting dusk-to-dawn is not your definition of dare, tread more lightly with ghost tours that pack in all five sprawling levels in two twilight hours. You'll have to experience it to believe that this incurable darkness actually lurks in Louisville, one of America's friendliest cities and charming foodie mecca.