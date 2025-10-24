Minneapolis' Large Lake Features Two Stunning Sandy Beaches With Watercraft Rentals And Serene Walking Paths
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so it's no surprise that the largest city in the state, Minneapolis, is called the City of Lakes. There are 22 lakes here, including the Chain of Lakes — which comprises five of the biggest lakes. And while those are the most popular in the area, if you head beyond these, you'll find Lake Nokomis, one of the most underrated spots in the city. The lake is most popular for its sandy beaches, which are some of the best in the Midwest.
Despite being so close to the Twin Cities, you can get a taste of the great outdoors at Lake Nokomis, whose 2.5-mile paved trail that circumnavigates the lake is perfect for walking and cycling. This is no surprise, as Minneapolis is the most bikeable city in the country. You can rent a surrey (a carriage-style bike that seats up to four) from local outfitter Wheel Fun Rentals if you don't have your own bike or want to take the family along for the ride.
In winter, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are held at Lake Nokomis, an event that brings national media coverage to the lake. The Painted Turtle at Main Beach on the northwest side of the lake has appetizers, hot dogs, brats, sandwiches, tacos, salads, plus premium ice cream by Minnesota Dairy Lab. Nokomis Beach Coffee is just up the road from Little Beach on the lake's east side, serving hot and cold drinks as well as sandwiches and waffles. The lake is perfect for brisk autumn walks with a hot chocolate in hand, but the summer is when the lake really shines, and the locals head to the beach.
Lake Nokomis beaches and water sports
The number one thing to do at Lake Nokomis is hit the beach — and there are two to choose from here. Lake Nokomis Main Beach is the largest and most popular, and can get quite busy during the summer months. The other beach is 50th Street Beach, although this is locally referred to as Little Beach. Both of the beaches are sandy, with shaded spots and places for picnics.
Lifeguards are on duty at both Main Beach and 50th Street Beach in August from 4 to 7 p.m. (1 to 7 p.m. on weekends). Wheel Fun Rentals at Main Beach has kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and swan boats for getting out on the water. Lake Nokomis is one of the best lakes for sailing in the area, so you'll likely see boats out on the water. Sailing lessons are offered at nearby Lake Harriet. Gas-powered motorboats aren't allowed on Minneapolis city lakes, which helps the lake and its surrounding greenery maintain a peaceful atmosphere.
If you're planning on making a trip to the Twin Cities and hitting up Lake Nokomis as part of your visit, the closest airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Not only has the airport been recognized as one of the best airports in North America, Lake Nokomis sits right under the flight path to the transportation hub, meaning visitors often see planes taking off and landing as they enjoy the lake. It's also a stone's throw from the Mall of America, a giant Midwest attraction in nearby Bloomington, which is about a 10-minute drive away. Lake Nokomis is easily accessible from downtown Minneapolis by either the Light Rail Blue Line or Metro Transit bus routes 14 and 22. There is a paid parking lot at Main Beach, but you can also park for free on the street — Lake Nokomis Parkway — or at smaller, free parking lots around the lake.