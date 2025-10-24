Minneapolis' Large Lake Features Two Stunning Sandy Beaches With Watercraft Rentals And Serene Walking Paths

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so it's no surprise that the largest city in the state, Minneapolis, is called the City of Lakes. There are 22 lakes here, including the Chain of Lakes — which comprises five of the biggest lakes. And while those are the most popular in the area, if you head beyond these, you'll find Lake Nokomis, one of the most underrated spots in the city. The lake is most popular for its sandy beaches, which are some of the best in the Midwest.

Despite being so close to the Twin Cities, you can get a taste of the great outdoors at Lake Nokomis, whose 2.5-mile paved trail that circumnavigates the lake is perfect for walking and cycling. This is no surprise, as Minneapolis is the most bikeable city in the country. You can rent a surrey (a carriage-style bike that seats up to four) from local outfitter Wheel Fun Rentals if you don't have your own bike or want to take the family along for the ride.

In winter, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are held at Lake Nokomis, an event that brings national media coverage to the lake. The Painted Turtle at Main Beach on the northwest side of the lake has appetizers, hot dogs, brats, sandwiches, tacos, salads, plus premium ice cream by Minnesota Dairy Lab. Nokomis Beach Coffee is just up the road from Little Beach on the lake's east side, serving hot and cold drinks as well as sandwiches and waffles. The lake is perfect for brisk autumn walks with a hot chocolate in hand, but the summer is when the lake really shines, and the locals head to the beach.