A Seattle Beach Situated On The Shores Of Lake Washington Is A Slice Of Paradise With Trails And Picnic Spots

Seattle, Washington is one of those cities that you just have to have on your travel bucket list. Famous for its coffee scene and the grunge music of the 1990s, it's got a ton of tourist-worthy spots to recommend it. You can't hit this town without checking out the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, or enjoying a boat ride on Puget Sound. However, even diehard travelers need to slow down on vacation and take it all in. One incredible place to do that is the lovely Madrona Park on the shores of Lake Washington. That's especially true if you're visiting Seattle for its ideal summer weather, with average highs in the mid to upper 70s Fahrenheit.

This pretty park even has an astonishing view of Mount Rainier on clear days. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the spot, "This is a really interesting small park just above and along Lake Washington. There are several trails ... through the ravine and woods as well as [a] picnic area along the lake. If you haven't been, put it on your list." However, the best part of this park is the beach, which has lifeguards during the summer. While swimming may not be the first thing you think of when you plan a Seattle vacation, it's time to change your mind on that score.