A Seattle Beach Situated On The Shores Of Lake Washington Is A Slice Of Paradise With Trails And Picnic Spots
Seattle, Washington is one of those cities that you just have to have on your travel bucket list. Famous for its coffee scene and the grunge music of the 1990s, it's got a ton of tourist-worthy spots to recommend it. You can't hit this town without checking out the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, or enjoying a boat ride on Puget Sound. However, even diehard travelers need to slow down on vacation and take it all in. One incredible place to do that is the lovely Madrona Park on the shores of Lake Washington. That's especially true if you're visiting Seattle for its ideal summer weather, with average highs in the mid to upper 70s Fahrenheit.
This pretty park even has an astonishing view of Mount Rainier on clear days. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said of the spot, "This is a really interesting small park just above and along Lake Washington. There are several trails ... through the ravine and woods as well as [a] picnic area along the lake. If you haven't been, put it on your list." However, the best part of this park is the beach, which has lifeguards during the summer. While swimming may not be the first thing you think of when you plan a Seattle vacation, it's time to change your mind on that score.
All about the beach at Madrona Park in Seattle, Washington
If you're driving to Madrona Park, there is parking available, both in a lot and on the street. It's pretty close to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is around 16 miles away. If you don't want to deal with a big airport, however, you're also less than 25 miles away from Paine Field Airport, one of America's best small airports with a private feel and a cozy lounge. However, if you prefer public transportation, there are also buses between downtown Seattle and Madrona Park.
The water in Lake Washington has a refreshing chill, and if you love a cool dip, you have to check out the beach at the park. Lifeguards are on duty from late May through late August, though the hours vary. There are bathrooms with changing areas, so you don't have to show up with your swimsuit on. There are also diving platforms out in the water for some extra fun. In the summer, you'll find a concession stand with snacks. However, if you want to pack a lunch, there are picnic tables and a stone shelter. There are even grills if you want to have a small cook out. If you walk a bit south, you'll find Leschi Park with a green playspace for the kids.
Hiking and more at Madrona Park
If hiking is your thing, the Pacific Northwest is the perfect location for it, and Madrona Park has great trails for you to enjoy. There is a 1.3-mile out-and-back trail that will challenge you with a 305-foot elevation gain. It goes up into the woods from the park below. One thing to be wary of, however, is that early morning brings out some spiders that you may want to avoid. If you want something along the water, you can also check out the 0.7-mile out-and-back trail that has only a six-foot elevation gain. This one is great for strollers, as it's partially paved with beautiful views. You can also bring your leashed dog.
When you're done with your urban beach getaway, you'll find yourself only around five minutes from the Seattle Japanese Garden. This garden is located inside the Washington Park Arboretum and has free parking, though it can be busy on weekends. It's open Tuesday through Sunday, and, at the time of this writing, costs around $10 to enter. Inside you'll find a beautiful walkable garden, which is largely accessible for those with mobility issues (though there are a few spots that aren't). In addition, you can purchase tickets for around $15 for a Tea Ceremony in the pretty Shoseian Tea House.