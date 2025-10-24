Michigan's Underrated Shallow Bay Is A Perfect Spot For Snorkeling, Historic Shipwrecks, And Swimming
Michigan is much more than a Midwestern flyover state — there are stunning lakes and coastline, pretty waterfalls, historic islands, and peaceful forests there. Lake Charlevoix is one of the most beautiful lakes in Michigan, and located in the northwestern part of the lake is Oyster Bay, a shallow area that holds an eerie history below the water. The bay is about one mile long and one-third of a mile wide, and in the 1950s it was deemed a shipwreck graveyard for the number of submerged vessels on the water's floor.
To reach Oyster Bay, head to the Michigan beach town of Charlevoix. While Charlevoix has a municipal airport — mainly used for charter flights — Pellston Regional Airport or Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City are the closest major airports. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids is the most convenient international airport, about a three-hour drive from Charlevoix.
Access to Oyster Bay itself is far from easy — most of the land around the bay is private property. Public access for paddlers is at the end of Eastern Avenue, which ends at the lake; from there, it's a one-mile paddle to the bay. Oyster Bay Nature Preserve, part of the Little Traverse Conservancy, is located on the northeastern tip of the bay and accessible to the public. For easy and direct beach access, consider renting a holiday home on Oyster Bay. Oyster Bay Beach House Getaway is available on VRBO and sleeps up to 22 guests — the property boasts a 140-foot sandy beach on the lake.
The underwater legends of Oyster Bay
If you can paddle out to Oyster Bay, swimming, snorkeling, and diving around the shipwrecks is possible. Several of the historic shipwrecks have been identified, some with a thrilling past. The Jennie Mullen was built in 1866 and was towed to Oyster Bay and buried in the 1900s after running aground. The Gordon, built in 1881, capsized when it overloaded passengers and was brought to rest at the bottom of Oyster Bay in 1912. Others like the Onekama, the Pottowatmee, the Avery, and the Beaver Queen were similarly towed and buried here.
Arguably the most dramatic ship that lies below the surface is the Keuka, which operated as a floating speakeasy during Prohibition. Built in 1889 and complete with a dance hall, roller skating rink, and slot machines, the Keuka would leave the dock from Charlevoix and sail out to the middle of the lake, where the festivities could truly begin. The party boat sank in 1932 under suspicious circumstances. Snorkelers and divers visiting Charlevoix will be rewarded with a truly unique experience out in Oyster Bay. If you don't want to brave the shipwrecks — or deal with the hassle of reaching them — there are plenty of other beaches around Charlevoix for swimming, like Ferry Beach and Young State Park. For more adventures around the area, head out to secret Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.