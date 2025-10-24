Michigan's Underrated Shallow Bay Is A Perfect Spot For Snorkeling, Historic Shipwrecks, And Swimming

Michigan is much more than a Midwestern flyover state — there are stunning lakes and coastline, pretty waterfalls, historic islands, and peaceful forests there. Lake Charlevoix is one of the most beautiful lakes in Michigan, and located in the northwestern part of the lake is Oyster Bay, a shallow area that holds an eerie history below the water. The bay is about one mile long and one-third of a mile wide, and in the 1950s it was deemed a shipwreck graveyard for the number of submerged vessels on the water's floor.

To reach Oyster Bay, head to the Michigan beach town of Charlevoix. While Charlevoix has a municipal airport — mainly used for charter flights — Pellston Regional Airport or Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City are the closest major airports. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids is the most convenient international airport, about a three-hour drive from Charlevoix.

Access to Oyster Bay itself is far from easy — most of the land around the bay is private property. Public access for paddlers is at the end of Eastern Avenue, which ends at the lake; from there, it's a one-mile paddle to the bay. Oyster Bay Nature Preserve, part of the Little Traverse Conservancy, is located on the northeastern tip of the bay and accessible to the public. For easy and direct beach access, consider renting a holiday home on Oyster Bay. Oyster Bay Beach House Getaway is available on VRBO and sleeps up to 22 guests — the property boasts a 140-foot sandy beach on the lake.