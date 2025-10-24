Travelers And Florida Locals Wait Years For A Seat At This Brazilian-Inspired Backyard Feast In Fort Lauderdale

Contrary to what you might expect, the hottest dinner reservation in South Florida isn't in Miami or even at a restaurant. It's actually in a backyard 30 miles north of Miami in a residential Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. At Regina's Farm, chef Regina Rodrigues has turned a working urban farm into a slice of Minas Gerais, her home state in Brazil, for a dinner party with communal picnic tables under string lights. Chickens and rabbits roam freely about the property, and the smell of wood-fired cooking anticipates the four-hour feast to come. This family-style dinner is moderately priced at $65 for adults and $35 for kids ages 5 to 13, but those kids might just be adults by the time you actually nab a confirmed reservation. That's because Regina's Farm is currently booked through 2030 and apparently only accepts waitlist reservations at the moment.

The chef, who prefers to call it a gathering spot than a restaurant, operates Regina's Farm on Saturday nights and occasionally on Sundays. There's no weekday service, and she closes it during the hot and rainy summer months (July and August). The limited availability, with 150 guests per seating across 50 or so nights per year, keeps the demand high. Before you start to run the numbers in your head about a full-time business, don't bother. The dinner series is a non-profit, with the proceeds going to Las Olas Worship Center, the church across the street where her husband serves as pastor. In that spirit, any leftovers from Saturday night are served to the local community the following day.