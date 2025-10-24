Travelers And Florida Locals Wait Years For A Seat At This Brazilian-Inspired Backyard Feast In Fort Lauderdale
Contrary to what you might expect, the hottest dinner reservation in South Florida isn't in Miami or even at a restaurant. It's actually in a backyard 30 miles north of Miami in a residential Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. At Regina's Farm, chef Regina Rodrigues has turned a working urban farm into a slice of Minas Gerais, her home state in Brazil, for a dinner party with communal picnic tables under string lights. Chickens and rabbits roam freely about the property, and the smell of wood-fired cooking anticipates the four-hour feast to come. This family-style dinner is moderately priced at $65 for adults and $35 for kids ages 5 to 13, but those kids might just be adults by the time you actually nab a confirmed reservation. That's because Regina's Farm is currently booked through 2030 and apparently only accepts waitlist reservations at the moment.
The chef, who prefers to call it a gathering spot than a restaurant, operates Regina's Farm on Saturday nights and occasionally on Sundays. There's no weekday service, and she closes it during the hot and rainy summer months (July and August). The limited availability, with 150 guests per seating across 50 or so nights per year, keeps the demand high. Before you start to run the numbers in your head about a full-time business, don't bother. The dinner series is a non-profit, with the proceeds going to Las Olas Worship Center, the church across the street where her husband serves as pastor. In that spirit, any leftovers from Saturday night are served to the local community the following day.
Saturday Dinner at Regina's Farm
Miami might have the most Michelin stars across the state, and Fort Lauderdale restaurants certainly excel at blending European and American classics, but Regina's Farm stands out for serving authentic, home-cooked Brazilian food from one of the country's most celebrated culinary regions. Minas Gerais, an inland state in southeastern Brazil, is famous for dishes such as pão de queijo (cheese breads), several types of feijão (black bean) stew and a delicious soft cheese called Catupiry. Regina's Farm serves comida mineira in a family-style buffet with a dozen or more pots stretched across large tables.
If you're lucky enough to nab a reservation this decade, what can you expect? Inspired by the rural family feasts of her childhood, Regina stages the dinner in three acts. The experience typically starts with a variety of soups (think oxtail, chicken, corn) and traditional cheese bread. The main course, prepared over a large outdoor wood stove, follows with dishes that can include salads, vegetables, black bean stew, grilled meats, fish, pasta, and chicken pie (along with vegan and gluten-free options). After having your fill of savory bliss, the third act features a diverse spread of sweet desserts, such as cakes, flans, and even s'mores over a fire pit. Diners can enjoy fresh sugarcane juice, the basis for Brazil's national spirit, cachaça. However, the BYOB policy only applies to wine and champagne, with no corkage fee. For those with a reservation, Regina's Farm is located at 1101 Middle Street, about 8 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. When in town, be sure to check out the local canals that have some calling Fort Lauderdale the "Venice of America."