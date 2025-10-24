Nestled In Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner' Is A Charming Town With Outdoor Adventure And Thrilling Racetrack
Thompson, Connecticut, is nestled right into the corner of the state, next to Massachusetts and Rhode Island. While you might be tempted to speed on towards other well-known cities nearby, the town of Thompson has a special historic charm that you'd be sorry to miss. Not only is its downtown full of historical New England buildings, but it is also full of thrilling hikes and unique experiences. It is, according to the Connecticut Visitor Guide, the state's must-visit "quiet corner."
To get there from out of state, consider flying into the Worcester Regional Airport, which is one of the closest major airports to Thompson. From there, it's an easy half-hour drive into town. Stay at one of the quaint inns in the area, like The Watson Boutique Bed and Breakfast. Then, venture out to learn about the town's history at the Thompson Historical Society and the Ellen Larned Memorial Museum.
Thompson is also easy to get to from several famous cities, including Boston, Hartford, Providence, and New York City, making the town a great hub for visiting some other spectacular sights along the way. That said, Thompson has its own thrills that are worth checking out, including a spectacular scenic drive that goes through Connecticut's forests and towns like Woodstock. There's also a thrilling racetrack, miles of trails, and a beautiful state park. So before you rush off to the next big city, take a moment to enjoy everything this hidden gem has to offer.
Watch a race at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Even though Thompson is considered to be a part of Connecticut's quiet corner, it delivers some excitement at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. It's not the only thrilling racetrack in Connecticut's hills, but ever since it was established in 1940, the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has been one of the town's most exhilarating attractions. It's privately owned and well-known for hosting events like NASCAR and the Sunoco World Series. Throughout the years, it has gone through a lot, surviving hurricanes and fires that damaged the track. It always bounced back, and its legacy now includes over 80 years of continuous operation, making it one of the oldest speedways in the country.
Today, visitors can see a variety of races, including car, motorcycle, and kart racing events. Racers will speed along a 0.625-mile oval with a 15-degree bank, all to the cheers of 10,000-seat stands. They also have a 1.7-mile road course with 11 turns, as well as a drifting course and a skid pad. They even hold a huge automotive flea market and swap meet every year.
When all that racing makes you hungry, you can visit the Raceway Golf Club and Restaurant. This spot has an extensive sandwich and salad menu alongside some classic burgers and pasta dishes to fill your belly. And, if you're visiting from May to September, head to Bogey's Ice Cream for some icy sweet treats.
Outdoor adventure in Thompson, Connecticut
If you love the outdoors, Thompson is the place to be, especially for enthusiasts looking for a bit of a challenge. The Tri-State Marker Trail is a demanding crowd favorite. It's a 2-mile loop that takes you to the intersection of three states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. When you reach the spot with a stone marker, you can be in three states at once!
If you want to get your feet wet, try one of Thompson's greatest adventures: kayaking or canoeing the Quinebaug River Water Trail. This is a 5-mile paddling route through the countryside, with ample opportunities to spot wildlife. While it's easy to glide down this scenic river, be warned that the water levels fluctuate depending on the season and weather, so check conditions before you go. For the ideal three-hour outing, you can put in at the Fabyan Dam Canoe Launch and take out at the West Thompson Lake Boat Ramp.
For some more water activities, try Quaddick State Park, which surrounds Quaddick Lake, a reservoir that's great for swimming or boating. Day‑use passes cost out‑of‑state vehicles $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends or holidays (at time of writing). Camping and boat launch fees apply as well, so check Connecticut's Official State Parks site for the latest rates and permits. This destination has some great hiking trails, and dogs are welcome when leashed. For an easy hike, try the Quaddick Red Loop Trail, which is a leisurely 1.5-mile loop. Another route to consider is the Quaddick Pond Cycling Trail, which is much longer at 6 miles, but still easy enough for beginners. If you're still itching for more adventure, try the Adirondack Mountains' popular trails, or venture into New Hampshire's gorgeous White Mountains.