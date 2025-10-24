America's Most Highly-Rated Olive Garden Location Is A 'Chic' Experience In A Popular Vacation Destination

Overall, unless you're just in Las Vegas for a day or two and want to experience as many iconic attractions as possible, there's no reason not to add the Showcase Mall Olive Garden to your itinerary. First, it's conveniently located along the strip so it's easy to access if you're already walking on your way to a casino or show. It's also just a few miles from the Harry Reid International Airport, so you can eat there as soon as you get off the plane.

Based on user reviews, this Olive Garden has impeccable customer service, with most diners noting that it's better than other Olive Gardens they've been to. The service and attention to detail make a lot of sense, though, since this particular location has such a high profile and is likely much busier than others. In fact, it's so well run that at least one family hosted a wedding reception there in a private banquet room.

In case you weren't aware, tourism in Las Vegas is currently tanking hard because of high prices and reduced value. Everything from room rates to cocktails to meals are overpriced, leading the city to experience a substantial drop in visitors. Fortunately, one way to mitigate this problem is by eating at affordable restaurants like, you guessed it, Olive Garden. Despite its glitzy location on the strip, many reviewers say it's still one of the cheapest meals they've had in the city.