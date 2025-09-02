The Unexpected Reason Tourism In Las Vegas Is Tanking So Hard
Las Vegas is one of the most fun cities in America, with a bit of everything for all budgets. From the $1 Blackjack tables of the affordable Downtown Grand to the best activities to do with your kids, Vegas has been a place to live luxuriously at low prices. Harry Reid International Airport was even named the most affordable for holiday travel by MarketWatch in 2024.
However, Vegas tourism is down across the board in 2025 — with 2 million fewer summer visitors reported than in 2024 (an 8% decline) and gaming revenue at casinos on the Strip declining for seven months and counting, including holidays like July 4th and Labor Day Weekend. The Nevada Independent reported that Strip resorts "are facing the industry's worst economic downturn since the Great Recession 15 years ago." Travelers complain that prices have skyrocketed, and are now reconsidering Sin City as a destination.
These high prices are going viral, thanks to outraged consumers sharing their frustrations. On Reddit, u/Cincyme333 wrote, "We have probably been there at least 15 times in the last 20 years and always enjoyed ourselves ... This is the first time that I flew home feeling like I don't care if I ever come back. The food, drink, and show/attraction prices have gone past being expensive to being almost criminal."
Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at Global Data, said blame for the slowdown is on Vegas itself, citing resort fees, slacking standards, and less generosity when it comes to things like free drinks while gambling. "What used to be a reasonable trip is now much more expensive," he told the Daily Mail. "Some people now don't see Vegas as worth the money."
Price gouging may be the end of Las Vegas
Hotels are also facing a reported 15% decline in visitors. Even the convention center has seen an 11.3% dip in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to Time. "Inflation just keeps going," says u/Mall-Murky on Reddit. "It takes way longer for bonus features on slots. Waaaay longer. It felt as if they tightened the machines. $55.00 for breakfast sandwich, waffle, and bacon ... I am so disappointed."
Not everyone agrees that it's price gouging. Some point to general inflation and rising costs, while others cite competition from vacation hotpots like Nashville and Austin. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) attributes this plummet to "economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence" (via NPR). Others blame what's being called "The Trump Slump," referring to tariffs and political instability, particularly the large drop in Canadian visitors.
Meanwhile, average daily room rates are down more than 5% from last year, and some resorts are offering incentives like waived parking fees and free bonus nights to draw visitors. Tom Connolly, a Las Vegas regular, told the Telegraph, "The hotel solicited us to come out here," referring to an invitation he received from MGM's New York-New York. "To me, that suggests they need the business." Casino executives insist this isn't a long-term issue. "Las Vegas remains fundamentally solid," MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said during a summer 2025 quarterly report call, according to the Nevada Independent.
Still, the numbers don't lie — and neither do the thinned crowds. With shifting traveler habits, growing competition, and overall rising costs, the future of Las Vegas' affordability is unclear.