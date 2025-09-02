The Unexpected Reason Tourism In Las Vegas Is Tanking So Hard

Las Vegas is one of the most fun cities in America, with a bit of everything for all budgets. From the $1 Blackjack tables of the affordable Downtown Grand to the best activities to do with your kids, Vegas has been a place to live luxuriously at low prices. Harry Reid International Airport was even named the most affordable for holiday travel by MarketWatch in 2024.

However, Vegas tourism is down across the board in 2025 — with 2 million fewer summer visitors reported than in 2024 (an 8% decline) and gaming revenue at casinos on the Strip declining for seven months and counting, including holidays like July 4th and Labor Day Weekend. The Nevada Independent reported that Strip resorts "are facing the industry's worst economic downturn since the Great Recession 15 years ago." Travelers complain that prices have skyrocketed, and are now reconsidering Sin City as a destination.

These high prices are going viral, thanks to outraged consumers sharing their frustrations. On Reddit, u/Cincyme333 wrote, "We have probably been there at least 15 times in the last 20 years and always enjoyed ourselves ... This is the first time that I flew home feeling like I don't care if I ever come back. The food, drink, and show/attraction prices have gone past being expensive to being almost criminal."

Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at Global Data, said blame for the slowdown is on Vegas itself, citing resort fees, slacking standards, and less generosity when it comes to things like free drinks while gambling. "What used to be a reasonable trip is now much more expensive," he told the Daily Mail. "Some people now don't see Vegas as worth the money."