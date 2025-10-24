Tucked In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Rural Village With A Peaceful Lake And Scenic Park
The Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania are a four-season destination offering everything from a series of waterfalls known as Pennsylvania's Niagara to a railroad town packed with delicious restaurants. Nestled in the valley is a peaceful base for your mountain adventure called Gouldsboro. With a population of just 700 residents, this untainted hub surprises visitors with its interesting history, tranquil lakeside views, and namesake park boasting activities like fishing, hiking, and boating.
Established as "Sand Cut" in the mid-19th century, Gouldsboro was later renamed after the infamous financier Jay Gould who opened a large tannery in the town. His investment not only prompted the name change but also piqued the interest of other entrepreneurs, leading to wider development of the area. Today, many of these industries are no longer operating, but slices of their history are preserved. Curious visitors can find artifacts and exhibits at the Gouldsboro Train Station, an abandoned railway station that's been transformed into a museum. With interactive events for residents and visitors, the rail museum is a popular attraction. Many reviewers mention the site is particularly fun for kids. The museum is open on Saturdays from summer through fall and accepts cash payments only.
Despite Gouldsboro's secluded vibe, the town can be conveniently reached by car as it's located directly off Interstate 80. Both New York City and Philadelphia are around two hours away, and NYC offers bus services to Mount Pocono. OurBus, for example, drops directly at the Gouldsboro bus stand for $50 per person at the time of writing. It might be a good idea to rent a car if you want to explore nearby towns and natural landmarks on your getaway, though.
Get outdoors with Gouldsboro Lake
The 250-acre Gouldsboro Lake is big on outdoor attractions as the calm water allows for an adventurous yet relaxing experience. Start by admiring the iconic lake views backdropped by the rolling Pocono mountains, then let the options please you. One popular activity is boating and quality rentals are available every day from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day with options for kayaks, motorboats, canoes, and paddleboards. Alternatively, you can bring your own vessel. Just make sure it follows local boating regulations (like an updated registration for powerboats).
If the glistening waters entice you for a dip, there's a designated beach for swimmers. It boasts a wide stretch of shoreline with restrooms on-site. However, there are no lifeguards, so beginners or those with small kids should stay vigilant as the waters can be deep in some places. Stay till the evening and you can expect to witness some fantastic sunset views when the sun slips behind the peaks. Anglers will find their new happy place at Gouldsboro Lake as well. Cast a line from a fishing pier and see what's biting: catfish, walleye, bass, and pickerel all call the reservoir home.
Come winter, the natural ice on the lake becomes a haunt for ice-fishing enthusiasts and ice skaters who flock here for solitude and rustic vibes. One of the Poconos' draws is its thriving outdoor adventures in all seasons, including wintertime, and many of these year-round experiences can be found in the delightful pocket of Gouldsboro as well.
Plan a trip to Gouldsboro State Park
Gouldsboro Lake is part of the 2,800-acre Gouldsboro State Park which brings more opportunities to immerse yourself in nature. Whether you're spending time with family, walking your dog, or traversing to spot wildlife, Gouldsboro State Park is a nature lover's paradise. "This is one incredible place, clean and peaceful. Extraordinary sights," said a Google reviewer. Overall, this scenic escape has an impressive rating of 4.5 by 775 reviewers.
Hiking is one of the best ways to enjoy the park's rugged, uncrowded terrain. It's particularly enjoyable in June and July when the flowers bloom and in early October when fall foliage peaks. Specifically, the Frank Gantz trail is a popular hike because it connects the Gouldsboro park with the nearby Tobyhanna State Park, located in a small Pocono Mountains community. The path meanders through the woods, a railway crossing, and lakeside scenery; but it's a bit rocky, so wear your comfiest hiking shoes to conquer this one.
All that active fun in nature will work up an appetite. While Gouldsboro isn't big on fancy restaurants, there are cozy dining options that are a great hangout to interact with locals. For example, the Dutchman is a comfortable lunch and dinner spot with classic American vibes and a great beer selection. Meanwhile, Lombardi's Bar & Grill features a diverse menu, weekly specials, and amazing happy hour offers (Monday to Friday, anyway). As for accommodations, there aren't many hotels in Gouldsboro, but you will find charming cabin rentals that come with two to four bedrooms on Airbnb.