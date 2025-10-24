Tucked In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Rural Village With A Peaceful Lake And Scenic Park

The Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania are a four-season destination offering everything from a series of waterfalls known as Pennsylvania's Niagara to a railroad town packed with delicious restaurants. Nestled in the valley is a peaceful base for your mountain adventure called Gouldsboro. With a population of just 700 residents, this untainted hub surprises visitors with its interesting history, tranquil lakeside views, and namesake park boasting activities like fishing, hiking, and boating.

Established as "Sand Cut" in the mid-19th century, Gouldsboro was later renamed after the infamous financier Jay Gould who opened a large tannery in the town. His investment not only prompted the name change but also piqued the interest of other entrepreneurs, leading to wider development of the area. Today, many of these industries are no longer operating, but slices of their history are preserved. Curious visitors can find artifacts and exhibits at the Gouldsboro Train Station, an abandoned railway station that's been transformed into a museum. With interactive events for residents and visitors, the rail museum is a popular attraction. Many reviewers mention the site is particularly fun for kids. The museum is open on Saturdays from summer through fall and accepts cash payments only.

Despite Gouldsboro's secluded vibe, the town can be conveniently reached by car as it's located directly off Interstate 80. Both New York City and Philadelphia are around two hours away, and NYC offers bus services to Mount Pocono. OurBus, for example, drops directly at the Gouldsboro bus stand for $50 per person at the time of writing. It might be a good idea to rent a car if you want to explore nearby towns and natural landmarks on your getaway, though.