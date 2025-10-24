Northern Washington's Unsung City Offers Proximity To Many State Parks For An Affordable Escape Full Of Recreation
Omak, Washington, is a small city surrounded by the vibrant foothills of the Okanogan Highlands. Often called the "Heart of Okanogan County," this area is known as a hub for affordable nature escapes since it's so close to four great state parks, as well as countless other outdoor activities. These parks include Conconully State Park and Pearrygin Lake State Park in the northwest and west, respectively, and Alta Lake State Park and Bridgeport State Park farther south along the Columbia River.
To get into these parks, you will need to have a Discover Pass, which gets you into all parks statewide. At the time of writing, an annual pass is $50 and the one-day pass is $11.50, so if you plan to visit state parks more than five days, this is a great option. If you don't mind potential crowds, these parks also have 12 fee-free days, including National Public Lands Day, World Mental Health Day, and Veterans Day.
That said, it's totally worth staying in Omak for a longer time to fully experience what this area has to offer. Not only does it have excellent access to outdoor recreation, but in your downtime, you can peruse the Omak Farmer's Market on Tuesdays in June through October or visit an eclectic vintage shop like Retro. Omak also has a bunch of festivals, including the Omak Stampede, a rodeo that has been going strong for over 90 years. The hotels in town are budget-friendly, too, making Omak an affordable destination. Rates are reasonable at the Rodeway Inn & Suites Omak — Okanogan and Motel Nicholas, or you can spend a little extra for a room at the Best Western Plus or 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel.
State parks north and west of Omak
To get to Conconully State Park, the closest park to Omak, you'll drive about 25 minutes northwest from town into a pretty mountain range with lots of greenery and waterways. This 97-acre park has 5,400 feet of freshwater shoreline, so it's perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming, boating, and even fishing in the Conconully Reservoir. This area is deeply rooted in the indigenous traditions of the Interior Salish people, including the name. "Conconully" is the Interior Salish word for "money hole," thanks to its reliable population of beavers, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, and Kokanee salmon.
If fishing isn't your thing, Pearrygin Lake State Park might just be the place for you. This area is an underrated lake escape for paddlers, swimmers, and stargazers, but it's the farthest out at about an hour west from Omak. In the winter, the Methow Valley, which includes Pearrygin Lake State Park, becomes a hot spot for Nordic skiing.
State parks south of Omak
South of Omak, just 45 minutes by car, lies Alta Lake State Park, which is full of stunning mountain views, more lakes for water sports, and lots of seasonal wildflowers. One unique part about this state park is that you can bring a metal detector. To do this, you'll need a permit. If you're only in town for metal detecting, the town of Pateros, which has five riverfront parks, is just a couple minutes' drive away from Alta Lake State Park and might be a better place to stay. The town's Riverside Park also allows metal detecting.
Lastly, Bridgeport State Park is about 30 minutes south of Omak. For those looking for some beach time along fresh water, this is the park for you. But it's also a great place for geocaching, which is a treasure-hunting game where visitors use smartphones or GPS to find hidden containers called geocaches full of trinkets for trading, a logbook, or a puzzle. Bridgeport State Park is part of Washington's State Parks Centennial GeoTour, which celebrates 100 parks with 100 caches. From hiking and water sports to stargazing and geocaching, Omak has so many unsung adventures around the corner.