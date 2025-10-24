Northern Washington's Unsung City Offers Proximity To Many State Parks For An Affordable Escape Full Of Recreation

Omak, Washington, is a small city surrounded by the vibrant foothills of the Okanogan Highlands. Often called the "Heart of Okanogan County," this area is known as a hub for affordable nature escapes since it's so close to four great state parks, as well as countless other outdoor activities. These parks include Conconully State Park and Pearrygin Lake State Park in the northwest and west, respectively, and Alta Lake State Park and Bridgeport State Park farther south along the Columbia River.

To get into these parks, you will need to have a Discover Pass, which gets you into all parks statewide. At the time of writing, an annual pass is $50 and the one-day pass is $11.50, so if you plan to visit state parks more than five days, this is a great option. If you don't mind potential crowds, these parks also have 12 fee-free days, including National Public Lands Day, World Mental Health Day, and Veterans Day.

That said, it's totally worth staying in Omak for a longer time to fully experience what this area has to offer. Not only does it have excellent access to outdoor recreation, but in your downtime, you can peruse the Omak Farmer's Market on Tuesdays in June through October or visit an eclectic vintage shop like Retro. Omak also has a bunch of festivals, including the Omak Stampede, a rodeo that has been going strong for over 90 years. The hotels in town are budget-friendly, too, making Omak an affordable destination. Rates are reasonable at the Rodeway Inn & Suites Omak — Okanogan and Motel Nicholas, or you can spend a little extra for a room at the Best Western Plus or 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel.