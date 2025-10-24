Know How Old Your Airplane Is In Seconds With This Simple Trick

It's not often that you can step into the world's oldest continuously operating airport. That said, it can be often that you step onto an aircraft that's aged a few decades. And if you're ever found yourself looking out the airport window, staring at the different planes, and wondering their age, the truth is that it's actually really easy to tell just how old they each might be. And, no, you don't even have to fly frequently to notice the vessel's subtle quirks.

In fact, finding a plane's age is all about searching for their registration code. According to One Mile At A Time, you can easily find this code written on the back of the aircraft or under the cockpit window. Better yet, some aircrafts might even have the year already posted above the wheels, just under the front door.

You don't even have to be at an airport to do this. All you need is the aircraft's number and a flight tracking app, such as Airfleets, to retrieve the registration code. From there, this code will reveal the history of the aircraft — including the make, model, any refurbishments made to it, and when it was built. Think of it as when you're shopping for a car and you need to find a full report history. Finding out all the interesting details about your next air vessel is just one easy search engine away.