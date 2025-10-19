Subtle Airplane Cabin Features Only Frequent Flyers Notice

When you fly a lot, you tend to develop a routine for everything. You know exactly how early to get to the airport, what to pack to make the long flight bearable, and what you'll do to keep yourself entertained in the air. Because so much is predictable, you might think that all airplanes are the same, too. However, frequent travelers who have spent the last decade traveling all around the world on all kinds of airplanes, from humongous continent-crossing airbuses to tiny propeller-powered puddle jumpers, know whenever a plane has a unique feature — especially if it's specific to a certain airline or a sign of its age.

With so much time to kill, you may also begin to ask a lot of questions. Like, where do flight attendants sleep on ultra-long haul flights like the 19-hour trip from New York to Singapore? Or why are there ashtrays in airplane bathrooms when smoking has been banned for decades? And what is the point of a window seat without a window? It turns out there really is a reason for everything. Many travelers enjoy collecting these small pieces of trivia and can appreciate when they spot an older feature that connects to the evolution of the flying experience. Noticing these features makes every flight a little bit more interesting, which helps pass the time.