Alabama's Unique Golf Trail Combines Affordable Player-Friendly Courses With Excellent Southern BBQ
For the millions of golfers in America, dreaming of where their next tee time is always top of mind. They may set their sights on courses in a tropical paradise, such as Hawaii, or in ritzy enclaves, such as New England's dazzling golf coast, made up of over 40 courses. Some enthusiasts may also travel to budget-friendly Wisconsin, ranked the best state for public golf by Golf Digest. Little do they know that the Gulf Coast state of Alabama, holy ground for football, is also an unlikely epicenter for the game.
Alabama has earned its reputation as a golf destination thanks to foresight and investment by state leaders who created the astonishing Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (RTJ). It consists of 26 golf courses spanning a whopping 365 miles of the state, many of which offer picturesque views. Add to the fact that Alabama is part of the region's "southern barbecue belt" with its own trail devoted to 124 stops of hickory-smoked meats, sides, and tangy white sauce, and you have the fixings for quite a vacation.
The goal of the golf trail, owned by the pension fund, the Retirement Systems of America, was to boost economic development, the retirees' coffers, and tourism. It was an idea conceived by the organization's chief executive officer, Dr. David Bronner. That's why these courses take you statewide and are within a three-hour drive of one another, reachable by interstate highways. For those flying round-trip or using one-way flights for different airport arrivals and departures, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the state's largest airport, is your best bet if you plan to stay in central Alabama. The top-rated Huntsville International Airport, with its short security lines and an on-site hotel, is an option for time spent in the north. And, Atlanta, Georgia, which is home to the world's busiest airport with many direct flights, is just a 1.5-hour drive away from a trail course.
The best itinerary for Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is made up of 11 sites designed by prolific architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., with each area including at least one 18-hole course. The trail officially opened in 1992 and consists of: the Hampton Cove at Huntsville, Oxmoor Valley at Birmingham, Silver Lakes near Anniston, Grand National in Auburn-Opelika, Capitol Hill at Prattville, Lakewood Club in Point Clear, The Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Cambrian Ridge at Greenville, Highland Oaks at Dothan, and Magnolia Grove at Mobile. Newer to the mix is Hoover's Ross Bridge, the fifth-longest course in the world, which opened in 2005.
Where to start, how many courses to try, and where to make that final putt is up to you, but know that the pace of play can run slow at some popular sites. For starters, you can group Grand National and Capitol Hill as a pair for your trip. Built along Lake Saugahatchee's 600 acres that reward golfers with stunning views and potential gaffes, Grand National has two championship courses, Lake and Links, and a shorter executive course. Lake is notable for its hard-to-carry fairway bunkers, elevated greens, and a 230-yard 15th hole with an island green. Capitol Hill is a sprawling location with three 18-hole courses, including the Senator, known for its pot-hole bunkers and towering mounds. Note that's Judge Course closes Dec. 1 for renovations and will reopen by Fall 2026.
You can also batch Oxmoor Valley and Ross Bridge together. Oxmoor's Appalachian landscape means there are scenic forests, creeks, and many elevation changes. But some take refuge at The Back Yard, the short par 3 where teeboxes have (adult) beverage holders and rocking chairs circle a fire pit at the first hole. Bring extra balls to Ross Bridge's 18 holes, where big hills, fairways, and pedestal greens may swallow up your shots. Whatever pairing you land on, each stop on the trail promises unforgettable play and scenery.
Fuel up on Alabama's barbecue grub
The idea that you won't break your piggy bank playing some of the best golf courses of your life is hard to resist. Lucky locals can save on green fees with the purchase of a "trail card." Non-residents can save with seasonal reservation specials, such as paying $85 per day for two or more days of winter golf at select courses, including a cart and range balls. That price climbs to $115 per day in the spring (at time of writing). Be sure to check the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail official site for the latest prices and announcements. Not only does it list every hole on the championship courses, but it also details options for nearby dining and lodging, ranging from Hampton Inns to Renaissance resorts. Trail amenities such as offering rental clubs, the ability to ship clubs, and the courtesy of allowing a non-golfer to ride with you on the course for a fee can facilitate travel ease. The trail doesn't provide caddies nor permit personal coolers.
When hunger strikes after a day of golfing, definitely seek out some post-round Alabama barbecue. SAW's Barbecue in the Birmingham area is popular for fall-off-the-bone ribs, pulled pork, and smoked sausage (it's near RTJ's Oxmoor Valley and Ross Bridge sites). Another must-visit is a joint started by three University of Alabama graduates, Moe's Original BBQ. Its locations include Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham, where you can find slow-smoked ribs and wings, coleslaw, and cornbread. Meat Boss Cottage Hill in Mobile got a plug on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" last year when host Guy Fieri stopped by the restaurant (close to Magnolia Grove on the trail). He highlighted its Boss burger, a brisket patty topped with cheddar cheese and caramelized "rib candy." The restaurant, begun by a cancer survivor who died in 2022 and now run by his family, also does a brisk business in juicy ribs, baked beans, and sweet tea. No matter where your round leads you, rounding it out with authentic Alabama barbecue is the perfect finale.