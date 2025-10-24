Alabama's Unique Golf Trail Combines Affordable Player-Friendly Courses With Excellent Southern BBQ

For the millions of golfers in America, dreaming of where their next tee time is always top of mind. They may set their sights on courses in a tropical paradise, such as Hawaii, or in ritzy enclaves, such as New England's dazzling golf coast, made up of over 40 courses. Some enthusiasts may also travel to budget-friendly Wisconsin, ranked the best state for public golf by Golf Digest. Little do they know that the Gulf Coast state of Alabama, holy ground for football, is also an unlikely epicenter for the game.

Alabama has earned its reputation as a golf destination thanks to foresight and investment by state leaders who created the astonishing Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (RTJ). It consists of 26 golf courses spanning a whopping 365 miles of the state, many of which offer picturesque views. Add to the fact that Alabama is part of the region's "southern barbecue belt" with its own trail devoted to 124 stops of hickory-smoked meats, sides, and tangy white sauce, and you have the fixings for quite a vacation.

The goal of the golf trail, owned by the pension fund, the Retirement Systems of America, was to boost economic development, the retirees' coffers, and tourism. It was an idea conceived by the organization's chief executive officer, Dr. David Bronner. That's why these courses take you statewide and are within a three-hour drive of one another, reachable by interstate highways. For those flying round-trip or using one-way flights for different airport arrivals and departures, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the state's largest airport, is your best bet if you plan to stay in central Alabama. The top-rated Huntsville International Airport, with its short security lines and an on-site hotel, is an option for time spent in the north. And, Atlanta, Georgia, which is home to the world's busiest airport with many direct flights, is just a 1.5-hour drive away from a trail course.