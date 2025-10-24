Sandwiched Between Destin And Panama City Is Florida's Secret Panhandle Beach Full Of Watersports

Travelers love Destin and Panama City beaches for their pristine sands and lively boardwalks, but they can get uncomfortably crowded with beach umbrellas and spring breakers, not to mention that the area boasts one of the most dangerous beaches in America. A little spot called Choctaw Beach Park that sits between the two cities offers a more low-key alternative with a particular appeal for watersports and coastal wildlife lovers. The beach park faces a cove of Choctawhatchee Bay, and it's got a nice array of facilities, including a boat ramp, picnic tables, covered gazebos, and a boardwalk along the shoreline.

The park is located within the community of Choctaw Beach, about a 15-minute drive from Freeport, Florida's coastal city perfect for paddling and fishing. Its proximity to Freeport (plus being under 30 minutes from Destin and under an hour from Panama City) means visitors can reach the beach from a variety of surrounding options to post up at, though Choctaw Beach also has a few beach home rentals available for a quieter stay. For those flying in, Choctaw Beach Park is easily reached from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in about a 25-minute drive. It's right by the state road, with its own small parking lot, making it a convenient stop to get some bay views and relaxation on a drive along the panhandle.