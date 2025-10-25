Mississippi's Gulf Coast Casino Getaway Is A Chic Twin Resort Overlooking Breathtaking Ocean Sights

When one thinks of casinos, the states and cities that most often come to mind are Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno) and New Jersey (Atlantic City). However, there's another state vying for your attention. It's the Southern state with a coastline of luxury resorts, shops, and restaurants called 'Secret Coast': Mississippi, where you'll discover 12 Gulf Coast casinos across four cities.

One of the biggest gambling cities is Biloxi (called the "Vegas Of The South"), which sits just next door to Gulfport, a prime waterfront location with beaches and accommodations aplenty. Gulfport also boasts a unique twin casino, Island View Casino Resort, a vibrant resort with unobstructed views of the area's beaches. Island View Casino Resort is called a twin casino because it has two separate towers. One is the Island View tower, which offers guests smoking rooms, and the other is the newer smoke-free Beach View Casino Resort, which, as you might expect, looks out on the beach, with expansive windows in the hotel rooms delivering stunning views of the ocean.

The city of Gulfport and Island View Casino Resort are served by Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, the second-largest airport in Mississippi, a short 10-minute drive from the city's center and 11 minutes from the resort itself. The resort offers airport shuttle services. For geographical perspective, Mobile, Alabama is just over an hour away. New Orleans is less than an hour and a half away, and Pensacola, Florida, is a two-hour drive, so the area is readily accessible by car from other Gulf Coast locations.