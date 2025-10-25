Just Minutes Outside Of Springfield Is Illinois' Scenic State Park With Lakeside Camping And Fishing
When most people think of Illinois, they think of Chicago. However, there is much more to the Prairie State than its iconic metropolis (although it's definitely worth a visit even if you're just there for the lake views and architectural marvels along Lake Shore Drive). But if you're interested in taking a road trip along Historic Route 66, you can stop in Springfield, Illinois, which is the state's capital and has garnered a reputation as a bustling and popular Route 66 stop with historic sites and outdoor attractions. One of those outdoor attractions is Sangchris Lake State Park.
Consisting of around 3,000 acres and 120 miles of shoreline surrounding Sangchris Lake, this state park is a great spot to get a healthy dose of nature and ample outdoor adventure. Not just that, it is also located only around a 25-minute drive south of downtown Springfield and is easily accessible from Old Route 66. If you'd like to stay a while and enjoy the lake views and surrounding nature, Sangchris State Park does have two campgrounds, both with drive-up tent and RV sites. One reviewer on TripAdvisor recommended the Hickory Point Campground over the larger Deer Run Campground, explaining that "The Hickory Point campground is beautiful, with many of the campsites right on the water" while "Deer Run, a mile away, is said to be a little less busy, but no shower house and pit toilets and no lake views."
Enjoying the outdoors at Sangchris Lake State Park
The top activities at Sangchris Lake State Park include fishing and boating on the extensive lake, a long and winding body of water with many arms created by damming a creek. This means that travelers with a boat will have plenty of space to spread out and find small coves to cast a line. The most commonly caught fish here include largemouth bass, crappie, striped bass, and catfish. However, keep in mind that the state of Illinois often has quotas and size requirements to keep fish that are caught.
While hiking is not the most popular activity at Sangchris Lake State Park, some people do opt to tackle the one trail in the area. The Cottonwood and Deer Run Trail is a loop hike of a little under a mile in length that takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. Although not the easiest hike, it is relatively flat and allows walkers and runners the chance to get away and relax in the natural beauty of the area. It's important to mention here that while Central Illinois is known to have ticks, you can stop worrying about them with these clever hiking tips. Other activities to enjoy while away at Sangchris Lake State Park include archery and metal detecting, although the latter will require a special permit to be issued by the local site office before starting.