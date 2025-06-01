Illinois' Bustling Route 66 Stop Is Packed With Quirky Attractions, Outdoor Fun, And Historical Sites

With the iconic Route 66 turning 100 in 2026, there's no better time to visit the birthplace of the 'Main street of America' in Illinois. The roadtrippers' dream route touches on a dozen historic points in the Prairie State stretched across 300 miles, but one in particular embodies all the quirk, historical charm and adventurous spirit of the entire route.

To drive through Illinois and skip its lively capital Springfield would be a huge mistake. A treasure trove of history, Springfield is known as the home of Abraham Lincoln, but there's so much more to this understated, quaint metropolis than meets the eye.

More just than a history buff's dream, Springfield has become a must-stop on Route 66, thanks to the variety of activities available and attractions it offers. After leaving the Windy City (hopefully on a Chicago vacation), Springfield is the next major metropolis the highway passes through. It's just shy of 200 miles from the latter — almost a 3 hour drive — and roughly an hour and a half drive away from the landmarks of St Louis. In Springfield, dining and attractions are much cheaper than in the Windy City, and the sites are classic roadtrip experiences that make traveling down Route 66 so unique.